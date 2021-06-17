- Updated environmental strategy includes 13 new electrified models by 2025 -

Mazda Canada Inc. Statement: This is a global press release. Specific model information and availability for Canada will be announced at a later date.

HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its new technology and product development plans, which support the company's long-term environmental vision, called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030". Based on our revised Medium-Term Management Plan and our goal for carbon neutrality by 2050, which were announced in the past year, Mazda commits to developing the following technologies and products by 2030.

1. Accumulation of technological assets in line with our building block strategy and their utilization for highly efficient manufacturing

Mazda has consistently followed its Building Block Strategy to efficiently deliver superior technologies. This started in 2007 with the development of "SKYACTIV Technology", which created highly efficient internal combustion engines. The basic electrification technologies were then added to compose our first building "block". This award-winning technology has been used in our vehicles since 2012.

We are continuously enhancing our internal combustion engines (SKYACTIV-X and new straight-six engines) and electrification technologies as part of the "SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture", which is used in transverse power units in our Small Products and longitudinal power units in our Large Products. Based on this architecture, we will deliver multiple electrification solutions to meet various customers' needs, environmental regulations, and the specific electric power infrastructure of each market.

In addition, we will introduce Mazda's unique EV platform, "SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture", in 2025, which can be adapted for various vehicle sizes and body types.

Based on those strategies, Mazda will refine its highly efficient development methods, namely Common Architecture, Bundled Planning, and Model Based Development to enrich our technological assets for the full-scale electrification era with our business partners.

2. Promotion of Electrification and Introduction of Products — Multi-solution Strategy

The "SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture" products to be introduced mainly for the Japan , Europe , North America , China and ASEAN markets between 2022 and 2025 will consist of five hybrid models 1 , five plug-in hybrid models and three EV models.

, , , and ASEAN markets between 2022 and 2025 will consist of five hybrid models , five plug-in hybrid models and three EV models. In addition, several products with the "SKYACTIV Scalable EV Architecture" will be introduced between 2025 and 2030.

Based on this product launch plan, we assume that 100% of our products will have some level of electrification—and our EV ratio will be 25%—by 2030.

3. Promotion of human-oriented safety technologies to realize an accident-free society

In terms of building blocks for safety technology, we are now working on deploying our human-centric autonomous driving system, "Mazda Co-pilot Concept", in our vehicles.

"Mazda Co-Pilot" monitors the driver's condition at all times. If a sudden change in the driver's physical condition is detected, Mazda Co-Pilot will: switch to autonomous driving, bring the car to a safe place, stop the vehicle, and place an emergency call. The first version, called Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0, is planned for our Large Products beginning in 2022.

4. Development of technologies for connected services and software technologies as a foundation for next-generation mobility services

Mazda intends to fortify our development of fundamental software technology to accommodate for next-generation Mobility as a Service (Maas), and update vehicle functions Over the Air (OTA) 2 .

. Five Japanese OEM companies 3 , including Mazda, will jointly develop standard engineering specifications of next-generation in-vehicle communication devices to push for a standardized communication system to provide safer and stress-free connected services sooner.

, including Mazda, will jointly develop standard engineering specifications of next-generation in-vehicle communication devices to push for a standardized communication system to provide safer and stress-free connected services sooner. We will develop next-generation Electric/Electronic Architecture (EEA), which will enable speedy processing of data from inside and outside a vehicle.

5. Human-centered development philosophy in a time defined by Carbon Neutrality and CASE 4

The Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision places the individual at the center of three areas: the planet, society, and humanity. We will continue to follow our human-centric development philosophy, which values the humanity and inherent potential of people, into a future where carbon neutrality and CASE are defining the industry.

By providing vehicles that support people in realizing their full potential, we aim to realize a sustainable and compassionate society.

In line with our corporate vision, Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides the joy of driving, the pure essence of cars.

1. Excluding mild hybrid models, but including models equipped with Toyota Hybrid System (THS), supplied from Toyota 2. Updating software via wireless communication 3. Mazda Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation 4. A newly coined acronym that refers to areas of Connected cars, Autonomous driving, Shared/Services and Electrification

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

