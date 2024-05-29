MAZ.H

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazarin inc. announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29, 2024 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Marcel Groleau was elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Marcel Groleau is a director of agricultural and food organizations. He was President of Les Producteurs de lait du Québec from 2004 to 2011, before becoming President of L'Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), a position he held until December 2021. Mr. Groleau's involvement in the agricultural sector has extended well beyond the framework of the presidency of the UPA and has continued through several of his mandates, including those as President of UPA Développement International, President of AgriCord (an international organization of twelve agri-agencies supporting the development of farmers' organizations in less developed countries) and President of the Coalition Nourrir l'humanité durablement. In addition, Mr. Groleau has participated in numerous missions abroad in the context of monitoring bilateral and multilateral trade agreement negotiations or international meetings of agricultural organizations. He also participated in the NAFTA renegotiation advisory committee. Mr. Groleau is also a member of the Board of Directors of the ITHQ (Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec) and the BAQ (Les Banques alimentaires du Québec).

Mazarin inc. is a natural resource company that focuses on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin inc.'s shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H.

For further information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]