MAZ.H

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazarin Inc. announced today that at the annual shareholders' meeting held on May 28, 2025, in Thetford Mines (Quebec), Mr. Clément Godbout, who had been a director since 2003 and a member of the audit committee, chose not to renew his mandate.

"I would like to thank Mr. Godbout for his unwavering commitment over more than twenty years. This involvement and his expertise have significantly shaped the Company's journey over the years. I wish him good health and all the best in his future endeavors," commented John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board.

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Godbout for his consistency and everything he has contributed," commented Guy Bérard.

Mazarin Inc. and Asbestos Corporation Limited are two natural resource companies whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

SOURCE Mazarin Inc.

Information : Guy Bérard, President, Tel. Office : 418 338-5195, Courriel [email protected]