Mazarin inc. Announces an Appointment to its Board of Directors

THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin inc. announced today that during a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 20, 2019 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Robert Tremblay was appointed to the Board of Directors. This change took effect on November 20, 2019.

Mr. Tremblay is an entrepreneur with diversified experience. He is the President of Med Opt-Tech, a medical company specializing in the field of endoscopy and minimally invasive surgical instruments, a company he founded in 1995. He is also Chairman of the board of directors of the Southern Seas hotel in Florida, a hospitality business of co-owners. From 2012-2014, Tele-Cable La Conception, a telecommunications entity (non-profit), retained his services on a voluntary basis to produce a business plan and raise $1.2 million to expand its FTTH network in its municipality. For the past 33 years, he has also been active in the financial markets managing a diversified portfolio of companies with a primary focus on the mining sector.

Mazarin Inc. is a natural resource company who focuses in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H.

For further information: John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board and President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-3669, Email: jleboutillier@mazarin-inc.com