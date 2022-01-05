Mayor Ryan's Official Statement on Lakeridge Health New Hospital Site Decision

PICKERING, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - "There is a demonstrated and urgent need for a new hospital in Durham Region to improve healthcare for our residents and support our future growth. As we grapple with the latest wave of COVID-19 and the tremendous impact of the Omicron variant on public health, the need for strategic decision-making around the future of our provincial healthcare system has never been clearer.

However, we were informed today that Lakeridge Health made the disappointing decision to pass on Pickering as the site of its new hospital. Pickering will have the largest population in Durham Region and is the only city in the region to not have a major healthcare facility.

Despite a short RFP process, the City of Pickering was able to assemble a world-class team of healthcare and environmental experts and we are immensely proud of the vision we put forward for our proposed site adjacent to the Seaton development (near Salem Road and Highway 407) that will see 70,000 new residents.

Throughout the process, the City of Pickering was committed to delivering a world-renowned facility known for its embrace of the local environment and sustainable building practices. Additionally, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority confirmed in a letter to Lakeridge Health that Pickering's proposed hospital site was outside of the potential enhanced natural heritage system illustrated in the Carruthers Creek Watershed Plan.

The City also found a development partner that was willing to donate the land, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. In contrast, the Whitby site is on lands owned by the Province of Ontario. If the Province was to donate 50 acres to Lakeridge Health, it would be losing approximately $40M in revenues that could be realized on the open market.

While I can't comment on how the independent selection panel came to its decision, it is ultimately the Province of Ontario that must greenlight and fund the project. Asking Ontario taxpayers to absorb a $40M loss may be okay with the panel and hospital administrators, but it should be a significant concern to the Provincial government as we continue to struggle with the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic. We ask Lakeridge Health to make both bids publicly available for review."

Dave Ryan

Mayor, City of Pickering

