Pickering's CAO, Marisa Carpino, Named Municipal World's Inaugural CAO of the Year

PICKERING, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Pickering is proud to announce that Marisa Carpino, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), has been named by Municipal World as its inaugural CAO of the Year. This prestigious, national award recognizes Marisa's exemplary leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive, connected, and sustainable city.

Since joining the City of Pickering in 1995, Marisa has steadily risen through the management ranks, earning recognition for her exceptional work ethic, integrity, and strategic mindset. In 2021, she was appointed CAO, becoming the first woman to hold this position. Her tenure has been marked by visionary leadership, driving transformative initiatives, and fostering collaboration among municipal staff, residents, and stakeholders.

Marisa is steadfastly committed to realizing Mayor and Council's vision for Pickering and ensuring that their strategic priorities are implemented in a timely and meaningful manner. As a result of this dynamic synergy, the City has experienced significant residential and business growth while maintaining its livability and sense of community. Recent achievements include securing $5.2 million from Ontario's Building Faster Fund for exceeding provincial housing targets, and Pickering being named one of the Most Livable Cities in Canada by The Globe and Mail. Further, the $44.7 million Pickering Heritage & Community Centre is currently under construction, and plans are underway for the Seaton Recreation Complex & Library, which represents the largest capital project in the city's history.

Marisa's excellence extends beyond strategic planning, fiscal management, and city-building. Her hands-on leadership style includes hosting annual CAO Town Halls, and making regular visits to firehalls and satellite municipal facilities, while fostering a culture of transparency and engagement among staff. These efforts have solidified her reputation as a leader with the uncanny ability to translate bold visions into concrete actions, ensuring Pickering's upward trajectory of success.

Since 1891, Municipal World has been one of the leading voices in the Canadian municipal landscape, providing broad and diverse governmental and business insights, and recognizing excellence in the sector. Municipal World's inaugural CAO of the Year award celebrates the municipal leader who inspires confidence, promotes collaboration, and leaves an indelible mark on their respective community. Marisa's exceptional contributions make her a deserving recipient of this first-ever Canada-wide honour. The Municipal World story can be viewed here.

"We are thrilled, though not at all surprised, that Marisa Carpino has been recognized as CAO of the Year – a tremendous honour that underscores her outstanding leadership and strategic vision," said Kevin Ashe, Mayor, City of Pickering. "Her contributions have been pivotal in helping to shape Pickering's transformation into a more vibrant, innovative, and livable community; and this recognition as the top CAO in Canada reaffirms the extraordinary impact of her work on our city's bright and prosperous future."

