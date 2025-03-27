The collaboration between the WNBA and Maybelline New York in Canada will come to life through a series of impactful touchpoints, including fan events and community efforts designed to foster inclusivity and strengthen community bonds. As part of this effort, two basketball courts in Toronto and Montréal will be refurbished to create welcoming spaces that cater to all community members, reinforcing the importance of accessibility in sports and reach diverse audiences.

"The WNBA's momentum in Canada is soaring to unprecedented heights, shattering records in viewership, social engagement, and merchandise sales," said Cheryl Sebastian, Associate VP, Global Partnerships, NBA in Canada. "This incredible growth is fueled not only by the talent and dedication of our players, but also by the collective passion of those championing the game off the court. With Maybelline's support, we aim to inspire, empower, and connect with even more fans – driving impact that extends far beyond the game itself."

"The collaboration between the WNBA and Maybelline is a powerful stride towards inclusivity and empowerment," said Audrey Fregeau, Brand Director, Maybelline New York Canada. "Through this partnership, we are excited to reach new audiences and create lasting impact in communities throughout Canada. Our initiatives will inspire confidence and champion the unique strengths of every individual."

As part of this partnership, Maybelline becomes an official marketing partner of the 2025 WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine, which will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm in the league's first international regular season game on Aug. 15, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C. Maybelline was an associate partner of the sold-out 2024 WNBA Canada Game, a preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm last May, and connected with fans through a dedicated Brave Together-themed concourse activation, product gifting and social content with Canadian WNBA player Kia Nurse and the Storm's Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Maybelline's support for the WNBA in Canada is part of a broader commitment to women's sports across North America. This initiative builds on Maybelline's ongoing sponsorships, including its recent title sponsorship with the Women's Lacrosse League and its historic role as the first-ever cosmetics sponsor of the New York City Marathon.

Fans of the WNBA in Canada can follow the league's first international social media accounts (@WNBACanada) on Facebook and Instagram, and the WNBA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Maybelline New York:

As the number one cosmetic brand globally, Maybelline New York is committed to delivering innovative, accessible, and high-quality beauty products for everyone. The brand's Brave Together program supports mental health initiatives and community organizations, committing $10 million over five years to foster meaningful change. For more information, visit Maybelline Canada or learn more about the Brave Together initiative at Brave Together .

