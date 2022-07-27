Maya Mitra Das Works With Author's Tranquility Press To Release "Silhouettes of Time"

"This is an intriguing compilation of stories that are sometimes delightful and, at other times, disturbing. The vast array of genres within this collection makes for a riveting read that will not only entertain but also educate. The author is a gifted storyteller who draws upon her family's history and her own love of words to create a fascinating and varied selection. The stories within this work take the reader on an emotional rollercoaster not soon forgotten." - Kat Kennedy, The US Review of Books.

Maya is known for her captivating poetry collections, with her works featured on different platforms. However, she has decided to show another side of her creativity with short stories, introducing her fans and lovers of fiction to curious moments in time, space and memory. In addition to writing compelling poems and stories, Maya Mitra Das currently serves on the medical staff at Children's hospital in Oakland, California working with sickle cell anemia in children.

"Silhouettes of Time" is currently on Amazon and is available in Kindle and Paperback formats.

For further information about Maya Mitra Das and her works, visit - https://mayamitra.com/. Other works as promoted by Author's Tranquility Press can be found on https://www.authorstranquilitypress.com/.

About Maya Mitra Das

Maya Mitra Das is a poet and short story writer who was born in India and came to the United States in 1973. Her works have appeared in her book "Rhythms Primeval," the anthology "Tuesday's Poetry," and two narrative poems have been anthologized in "What's in a Name." She is also the author of the anthologies "Tremors: Short Fiction by California Writers" and "Insight, Hindsight & Flights of Fancy," and several scientific publications.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is one of the leading publicity agencies that specialize in helping writers across genres to reach a wider audience. The firm leverages the latest technologies and the expertise of the team to deliver quality, relatable content to as many people as possible worldwide.

Patricia Adams

Marketing Supervisor

Author's Tranquility Press

(866) 411-8655

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Author Maya Mitra Das