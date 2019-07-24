Maxime Ménard joins the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG) and Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited are pleased to announce the June 2019 appointment of Maxime Ménard, President and CEO of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited to the CCGG Board of Directors. Mr. Ménard is serving on both the Public Policy and Finance/Audit committees. Mr. Ménard's participation on the board is a continuation of Jarislowsky Fraser's longstanding support of the mission of the CCGG. Jarislowsky Fraser's founder Stephen Jarislowsky, along with Claude Lamoureux, co-founded the CCGG in 2002 to advance good governance and improve shareholder protection.

"On behalf of the Coalition's board of directors, members and staff, I'm delighted to welcome Maxime to the Board. As institutional investors, it is vital that we continue to work together to drive strong corporate governance. Our collective voice is powerful and our work is not done. We look forward to working with Maxime and benefitting from his leadership in continuing Jarislowsky Fraser's strong commitment and contribution to the Coalition," said Marcia Moffat, chair of the CCGG's Board of Directors.

"I am honoured to join the CCGG Board of Directors to continue what Stephen Jarislowsky and our firm helped pioneer in Canada. CCGG is a leader in advancing good governance for the benefit of all stakeholders, and I look forward to working with the other members of the Board and CCGG to effect necessary change in corporate governance," said Maxime Ménard.

About the Canadian Coalition of Good Governance

The Canadian Coalition for Good Governance is the voice of institutional shareholders investing in Canadian public equities. As the pre-eminent corporate governance organization in Canada it is uniquely positioned to fill its mandate of improving corporate governance at Canadian public companies. The Coalition also promotes regulatory improvements to best align interests of boards and management with those of their shareholders and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the Canadian capital markets. The Coalition's members together manage approximately $4 trillion in assets on behalf of pension fund contributors, mutual fund unit holders, and other institutional and individual investors.

About Jarislowsky Fraser Limited

Founded in 1955 as a research boutique, Jarislowsky Fraser today manages the portfolios of pension funds, foundations and endowments, Indigenous Peoples, corporations and individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally — representing more than $40 billion in assets under management. Its investment philosophy is built on a foundation of time-tested conservative principles and more than 60 years of fundamental research. Jarislowsky Fraser's history and culture are rooted in investment stewardship, which is expressed through an adherence to high-quality investing, a long-term investment horizon and the advancement of good governance and sustainable investing.

SOURCE Jarislowsky Fraser

For further information: Media contact: Quyn Pham, Director of Marketing and Communications, Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, qpham@jflglobal.com, 514.842.2727 x1163