LONGUEUIL, QC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - AGF Group Inc., a leading rebar and post-tensioning solutions company, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Maxime Gendron, Eng. ASC as president of the family business. Serge Gendron, Eng. FEC continues its activities with AGF as Executive Chairman of the Board of directors.

Over the past 42 years, Serge Gendron has led the company through sustained growth and expansion. In 2022, he won the prestigious CEO of the Year Award, awarded by the newspaper "Les Affaires". He was instrumental in transforming the AGF Group into a world-class player in the reinforcing steel industry, serving a wide range of clients in different sectors.

In remaining active in the company, Serge Gendron retains his strategic role on the international stage, on acquisition projects, as well as through his involvement in the ESG program. In addition, he remains president of the AGF Group Foundation, which he created in 2012.

Maxime Gendron - with AGF for 20 years - brings extensive experience and a fresh perspective to the role of President. He has held several key positions within the Group, including those of Project Manager, Vice President of Ontario Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the AGF Group.

"Being part of the 3rd generation of the family involved in the company, I am proud to take on this new role and to carry on the legacy of my father and my grandfather within the AGF Group, by being surrounded by experts", declared Maxime Gendron. "I am committed to continuing to build a solid team by supporting its development through the corporate culture and values that set us apart".

"I am happy to see that Maxime has the vision, passion and leadership to take the business to the next level. In addition, we are surrounded by an amazing team, with solid expertise in reinforcing steel," concludes Serge Gendron.

The transition, effective today, comes at an exciting time for AGF Group as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, while continuing to expand its presence and strengthen its market position.

About AGF Group Inc.

AGF Group Inc., a Quebec family business established in 1948, is a leader in the field of reinforcing steel and post-tensioning solutions, serving customers in various sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional, industrial and civil engineering. With a presence in 9 countries, a team of 2,400 experienced professionals and engineers, and a commitment to safety, innovation and continuous improvement, AGF Group has participated in more than 40,000 construction projects worldwide.

