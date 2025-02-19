Maverick Aviation Group Limited Acquires Vision Inspection Services Canada Inc., Expanding Non-Destructive Testing Services Across Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Maverick Aviation Group Limited ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vision Inspection Services Canada Inc. ("Vi-Scan"), a leading provider of non-destructive testing ("NDT") services in Canada.

Based at Calgary International Airport, Vi-Scan has built a strong reputation for its professionalism, rapid response times, superior service quality, and competitive pricing. With this acquisition, Maverick aims to enhance Vi-Scan's geographic reach and technical capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to aviation safety and service excellence.

"The NDT sector is vital to ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft," said Trevor Rehberg-Besler, President of Maverick. "We are excited to collaborate with the Vi-Scan team to expand local NDT services to every major airport in Western Canada."

The acquisition further strengthens Maverick's service portfolio, which has recently expanded through Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd. into Kelowna, British Columbia. With this growth, Maverick now offers localized NDT and tool calibration services at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Kelowna International Airport (YLW), with additional expansion plans to be announced.

Maverick extends its gratitude to Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP for providing legal advisory and transaction support. Chris Sutton of Sutton Group acted as the transaction advisor to Vi-Scan, while Mark Fletcher of Fletcher Law provided legal counsel to the selling shareholders, Susan Yeo and Dani Sutton.

About Maverick Aviation Group Limited

Maverick Aviation Group Limited is dedicated to building a diverse and robust portfolio of aviation service companies. The Company is committed to fostering strong relationships with its employees, clients, shareholders, regulatory agencies, and the global communities it serves, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service excellence.

About Vision Inspection Services Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Vi-Scan has been a leading provider of NDT services for over 25 years. As a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization ("AMO"), the company specializes in magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current, ultrasonic, and X-ray inspections, offering comprehensive mobile services worldwide.

About Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd.

Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Bristow Instruments has been a trusted provider of aviation instrumentation services for over 70 years. The company's Transport Canada AMO specializes in sales and servicing of aircraft instruments, accessories, and components for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Additionally, Bristow offers ground equipment repair and calibration services for torque wrenches, digital multimeters, calipers, pressure gauges, dial indicators, and micrometers.

