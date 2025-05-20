Maverick Aviation Group Acquires Maxcraft Avionics Ltd., Ensuring Long-Term Continuity and Expanded Capabilities

EDMONTON, AB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Maverick Aviation Group Limited ("Maverick") is proud to announce its acquisition of Maxcraft Avionics Ltd., a leading Canadian provider of avionics installation, repair, and design engineering services, headquartered in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.

Maxcraft Avionics Ltd. (CNW Group/Maverick Aviation Group Limited)

This strategic acquisition strengthens Maverick's presence in Western Canada and positions the combined group as one of the most capable independent avionics and instrument service providers in North America and globally. For Maxcraft's customers, the transition ensures continuity in service, leadership, and technical excellence—with added benefits from Maverick's coast-to-coast service network.

"For more than 35 years, Maxcraft has built its reputation on trust, technical depth, and personalized customer care," said Trevor Rehberg-Besler, President of Maverick Aviation Group. "We're committed to preserving everything customers value about Maxcraft—while bringing the added strength of a national platform and long-term investment in people, tools, and infrastructure."

Daryl Macintosh and Steve Nunn, two long-standing leaders at Maxcraft, will remain with the company and continue to oversee operations and customer service. Their roles ensure that the relationships and service standards customers have come to rely on remain unchanged.

"This acquisition is not a departure from who we are—it's a continuation," said Steve Nunn "Partnering with Maverick gives us the ability to take Maxcraft to the next level—adding resources, expanding our capabilities, and ultimately delivering more value to our customers."

"Our customers count on us for technical depth, compliance knowledge, and execution. That doesn't change," added Daryl Macintosh. "We're excited to continue serving our clients with the same hands-on approach, now backed by greater reach and long-term stability."

Maxcraft's B.C.-based facilities include 30,000-square-feet of hangar space, staffed by 45 team members—the majority of which are certified licensed technicians, engineers, and AME's. The company services both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and is well-known for delivering complex cockpit upgrades, customized installations, responsive field support, and specialized engineering solutions.

About Maverick Aviation Group Limited

Maverick is a Canadian-owned aviation services group focused on avionics, instrumentation, and non-destructive testing. Through its subsidiaries—Bristow Instruments Ltd., Vision Inspection Services Canada Inc., and now Maxcraft Avionics Ltd.—Maverick supports private, commercial, and military aircraft operators with world-class expertise and reliability. Maverick can be found on the web at www.maverickaviationgroup.ca

About Maxcraft Avionics Ltd.

Maxcraft specializes in avionics design, installation, and maintenance. Its in-house Design Approval Organization (DAO). is among the most professional in Canada and holds an extensive catalogue of exclusive STCs. Maxcraft's client base includes operators for all types of aircraft including private, commercial, business, charter, corporate, airline, police, military, and air ambulance. As an AMO, its state-of-the-art shop facilities provide full-service support to the private and commercial fixed wing market as well as the helicopter sector. Maxcraft Avionics can be found on the web at www.maxcraft.ca or reached at 604-465-3080.

Customer Inquiries:

Maxcraft Avionics Ltd.

[email protected] | 604-465-3080

www.maxcraft.ca

Media Contact:

Trevor Rehberg-Besler

President, Maverick Aviation Group Limited

[email protected] | 780-416-5500

www.maverickaviationgroup.ca

SOURCE Maverick Aviation Group Limited