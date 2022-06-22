Maud Cohen: Polytechnique Montréal's new president, and first-ever woman to lead the university in its 149-year history

"Maud Cohen impressed the Comité de consultation and Board members alike with her varied accomplishments in management and philanthropy, and the leadership she's consistently demonstrated throughout her career. She has everything required to rally the community to support a unifying, promising vision that will enable Polytechnique to pursue its quest for educational excellence and research", explained Board Chair Pierre Lassonde.

"I'm honoured by the trust placed in me," stated Cohen, who returns to Polytechnique 26 years after graduating from the industrial engineering program. "Polytechnique Montréal is an institution with a profound impact. It has the power to transform society through the quality of education offered to its students, and the research it conducts in partnership with other institutions and in industry. The engineering profession - past, present, and future - is critically important because society urgently needs to make a socio-ecological transition."

An engineer (Polytechnique Montréal - 1996), MBA (HEC Montréal - 2004), and certified corporate administrator (Collège des administrateurs de sociétés de l'Université Laval - 2012), Polytechnique's new president has an outstanding track record in ethics and the sound management of organizations with prominent places in society.

From last March and dating back to 2014, Cohen was president and CEO of the Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine. Prior to that, she was President of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (2009-2012) and was also President of the Executive Council of the Coalition Avenir Québec (2013-2014). Her career has also included the position of director at Invensys Systems Canada Inc., and then at CGI Group Inc., where she managed large-scale projects in Europe and the United States. Over the past year, Cohen has put her experience in engineering governance to use, as Head of the independent experts committee for the architectural and urban integration of the REM de l'est de Montréal.

Simultaneous to the above, for several years she has been involved in various boards of directors; Loto-Québec, Gestion FÉRIQUE and Aéroports de Montréal are among the organizations that have benefited from her expertise.

Maud Cohen will become the 16th head of Polytechnique Montréal, and succeeds Gilles Savard, who has been the Interim President since last Autumn.

About Polytechnique Montréal

Founded in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal is one of Canada's largest engineering education and research institutions. Located on the Université de Montréal campus, it is the largest French-language university campus in the Americas. With nearly 55,000 graduates to date, Polytechnique Montréal has educated over 22% of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec's current membership. Polytechnique offers about 120 programs taught by more than 300 professors, and welcomes 9,930 students yearly. It has an annual operating budget of $275 million - including a research budget of $105 million.

