Mattel Canada Reveals Its Most Wanted Toys for 2021

Trusted Toy Maker Doubles Down on Both New and Nostalgic Items for All Ages and Stages

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattel, a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, releases its list of hottest toys for the 2021 holiday season in Canada. Gift givers can expect to see new and exciting toys from their favourite brands such as Hot Wheels®, Barbie® and Fisher-Price® as well as a large assortment of items that are sure to spark nostalgia.

For this year's Most Wanted Toys, Mattel is providing shoppers with a wide range of products that empowers the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential, with diversity and inclusion at its core.

"Our goal at Mattel is always to inspire children to dream big and be creative. This season, we are proud to help parents and gift givers plan ahead while shopping from brands that offer inclusive options," says Tara George, Vice President and Country Manager Canada at Mattel. "My advice to shoppers, pick based on what kids love and what they express interest in. The only rule when play is concerned is to have fun and explore."

"This year's Most Wanted Toys has something to excite and inspire everyone," George adds "Including educational gifts for developing little ones, action packed options for adventure seekers, nostalgic gifts for the avid collector and dolls that will spark imagination. From Fisher-Price® to Barbie®, the fun is waiting to be unwrapped."

Learning First

As little ones embark on their journey of learning and discovery, Mattel has an assortment of toys that inspire imaginative play such as the Fisher-Price® 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot, the Fisher-Price® Sit-to-Stand Giant Activity Book or the Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® 3-in-1 On-the-Go Camper. Not only do they promote early childhood development, but they are also engaging and will keep young children entertained.

Action Packed Adventure

Bring the adventure indoors with action packed toys that will excite the entire family. For little athletes, Fisher-Price® B.B. Hoopster™ is an electronic basketball game that celebrates every swish. Those with a competitive spirit or love for family game-night are sure to enjoy Crossed Signals, the fast-paced, electronic light-and-sound-matching game. Don't let the adventure stop there, the Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush and Jurassic World Stomp 'N Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex are also great picks for movie loving thrill-seekers.

Imaginative Doll Play

Bring imagination to your living room through the endless possibilities of dolls from Barbie® and Polly Pocket™. For those looking to gift the ultimate unboxing experience, the Barbie® Color Reveal™ Surprise Party™ Dolls and Accessories and the Polly Pocket™ Spin 'n Surprise™ Assortment are packed with endless fun. Aspiring fashionistas will get inspiration from Barbie® Extra Doll Asst and outdoor enthusiasts are sure to love the Barbie® 3-in-1 DreamCamper® Vehicle and Accessories. For the kid who is always asking to go to the theme park, bring it home to them with the Polly Pocket™ Rainbow Funland™ Theme Park Playset.

Nostalgic Moments

Beloved toys from Hot Wheels®, Barbie® and Thomas & Friends™ play on the heartstrings of parents who also enjoyed these toys during their childhood. Share these memories with children and create new moments to connect with the iconic Barbie®Dreamhouse™ Playset, Thomas & Friends™ Trains and Cranes Super Tower, Hot Wheels® Mario Kart™ Rainbow Road or Hot Wheels® Massive Loop Mayhem™ Track Set.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

As children work to grow their toy collection this holiday season, there is comfort in knowing that programs like Mattel PlayBack have been developed to teach children the importance of protecting the planet. Introduced in May 2021, Mattel PlayBack is a toy takeback program that enables families to extend the life of their Mattel toys once they are finished playing with them. The program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products and supports the company's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030. The program currently accepts Barbie®, Matchbox® and MEGA™. For more information please click here .

This is just the beginning of our holiday offerings for 2021! Mattel's product portfolio includes toys across dozens of brands for any age, learning stage and interest. Whether acting out the play patterns with dinosaurs or dolls, recreating the most epic race or rebuilding the most iconic scenes from movies and games we all love, Mattel has the products for the young and young-at-heart in your family.

Mattel's Most Wanted Toys are available at select retailers across Canada, in-store and online.

Click HERE for product information and HERE for high-res images.

See the Most Wanted Toys and other information on social media by following Mattel on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

SOURCE Mattel Canada, Inc.

For further information: high-resolution images or media requests, please contact: Kristi Iannuzzi, Account Manager, SwervePR, [email protected]