Mattamy Homes to Launch Sales of New Estate-Style Homes in Jacksonville

Mattamy's upscale single-family homes in the coveted Mandarin area of Jacksonville, Florida, will fill booming demand in robust Northeast Florida market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce plans to open sales in late spring 2022 for a new community in highly desirable Mandarin, just 15 miles south of downtown Jacksonville, Florida. The gated community, Olde Mandarin Estates, will consist of 83 homesites.

"The First Coast housing market is one of the most competitive markets in the country," said Cliff Nelson, Mattamy Homes' Jacksonville Division President. "Olde Mandarin Estates fills the enormous demand for single-family estate homes, especially in the upscale Mandarin submarket."

Located in Duval County, Olde Mandarin Estates will offer three estate-style floorplans on 70-foot lots priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Nelson also points out, "No competing new construction communities are actively selling within Mandarin, and no competing master-planned communities are under development."

Recreational options are abundant. Olde Mandarin Estates lies near the St. Johns River and is just 20 minutes from Atlantic Coast beaches.

The community is situated approximately 2 miles from I-95 and I-295. Jacksonville's three major employment centers—Downtown, Southside and NASJax—are within a 15-20 minute commute. Grocery stores and marquee retailers, including Publix, Target and Home Depot, are within 3 miles. For upscale shopping, the St. Johns Town Center is within a 10-mile drive.

Olde Mandarin Estates' highly rated schools include Mandarin Oaks Elementary School, Mandarin Middle School and Mandarin High School. All have earned top rankings from the Florida Department of Education in 2019 and "A" and "B-plus" scores from Niche.com.

"It's rare in the Jacksonville MSA to find a community that offers such easy proximity to top-notch schools, top employment, day-to-day services, excellent shopping, fine dining and so many recreational and cultural opportunities," Nelson said.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

