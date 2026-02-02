Mattamy Homes and Truman partner on new 253-acre community in Chestermere, AB

CHESTERMERE, AB, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes and Truman, two leading family-owned builders, are teaming up to create a brand-new 253-acre master-planned community on the south edge of Chestermere Lake in the City of Chestermere, Alberta. The deal officially closed on January 20, 2026.

The proposed plan for Mattamy and Truman's future community includes a mix of single family, semi-detached and townhomes along with multi-family apartment buildings, commercial retail conveniences, thoughtful park spaces, more than 10 acres of environmental reserve and two landscaped storm ponds. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Together, Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division and Truman will deliver approximately 1,900 homes in one of Alberta’s fastest growing and most desirable cities of Chestermere. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Together, the two builders will deliver approximately 1,900 homes in one of Alberta's fastest growing and most desirable cities. The proposed plan for the community includes a mix of single family, semi-detached and townhomes along with multi-family apartment buildings, commercial retail conveniences, thoughtful park spaces, more than 10 acres of environmental reserve and two landscaped storm ponds.

Located south of Chestermere Lake with Rainbow Road as its western boundary and Township Road 240 along the south, the future community offers convenient access to Calgary and major employment hubs. The amenity-rich setting is centred around a lake-inspired lifestyle with quick access to Chestermere Lake.

Mattamy's Alberta Division and Truman will co‑manage the development, with Mattamy serving as the managing partner. The project marks Mattamy's return to Chestermere for the first time since 2015, while Truman brings deep local experience, built over decades of work in the community since its first Chestermere development in 1988. Truman was also the first developer in Chestermere to construct an asphalt road with streetlights in the early 1990s.

"Chestermere is an exciting market for us, and we're pleased to be returning after a decade away," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "This partnership allows us to combine Truman's strong local presence with our experience delivering well‑planned communities across Alberta. It's a rare opportunity to shape a neighbourhood together and bring even more choice to future homebuyers."

"We're pleased to partner with Mattamy on a project of this scale and significance," said George Trutina, President of Truman. "Chestermere has been an important part of our story for many years, dating back to our earliest developments in the community in the late 1980s, including being the first developer to construct an asphalt road with streetlights in the early 1990s. This collaboration strengthens what we can offer the city and its residents. Working alongside Mattamy also opens the door to future opportunities where our shared values can continue to benefit the community."

Development approvals are expected for the spring of 2027, with home construction anticipated to begin in the summer of 2028 and the first homeowners moving in early 2029. The full community is expected to be completed by late 2039.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America with more than 47 years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets including Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Truman

For more than 40 years, Truman has proudly worked to build a better Calgary region. As an Alberta-based family-owned developer and builder, Truman has delivered thousands of new homes and more than two million square feet of retail, office and industrial space across the Calgary region. Guided by the belief that everyone can Live Better®, Truman builds master-planned communities and mixed-use buildings across both new and established neighbourhoods. Visit www.trumanhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

