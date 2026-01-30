Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2025 and posted LTM financial results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

Second Quarter 2026 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 20.6% to $1.41B from $1.17B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed increased 16.1% to 1,865 from 1,606 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 15.8% to 1,622 homes from 1,927 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 36.7% to 3,784 units from 5,982 units in the prior year quarter

LTM November 30, 2025 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 18.3% to $6.7B from $5.66B in the prior year

Homes closed increased 15.6% to 8,856 from 7,660 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 13.0% to 6,658 homes from 7,657 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its first-quarter financial results live on February 10, 2026, from 11:30 am ET to 12:30 pm ET. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

