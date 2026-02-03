Mattamy Homes Opens Pop-up Sales Centre for Clairmont in Guelph, ON

435 Stone Road West

Guelph, ON N1G 2X6

Hours of operation:

Wednesday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Clairmont introduces a collection of thoughtfully designed and attainable townhomes in Guelph's well-connected south end. These homes offer appealing options for first-time buyers who are looking for affordability without compromise. Homebuyers can choose from four floorplans ranging from 1,183 sq. ft. to 1,348 sq. ft., with prices starting from the mid-$500,000s. The townhomes offer two- and three-bedroom options, with one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half baths, and all include two-car parking with a private driveway and a single-car attached garage with direct access into the home.

"We wanted to bring Clairmont directly to the community and the pop-up sales centre inside Guelph's Stone Road Mall gives homebuyers an easy and convenient way to explore their options," shared Vicki Schmidt, Vice President of Sales in the Greater Toronto Area. "From floorplans to pricing and incentives, everything is accessible in one convenient location."

The community offers convenient access to Highway 6 and Highway 401, both less than 10 minutes away. Parks such as Gosling Gardens Park, Dallan Park and Clair Park are all close by and the University of Guelph is only a short drive from the neighbourhood. Essential amenities including restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, pet supply stores and retail plazas are within walking distance. Residents can also enjoy nearby fitness and recreation options including F45 Training, GoodLife Fitness, Galaxy Cinemas Pergola Commons, South End Community Park and the future South End Community Centre.

Incentives available for Mattamy's Clairmont community include its limited-time New Home Price Protection and its First-Time Home Buyers Advantage programs, helping to make homeownership more achievable and approachable.

Explore Clairmont online or visit the community's local pop-up sales centre.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Anderson, Director, Communications, [email protected]