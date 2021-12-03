Mattamy Homes Recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the Fourth Year In a Row

Award speaks to special culture and company that Mattamy employees have built together

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes is proud to announce the company has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the fourth year in a row.

"Being recognized as one of the Greater Toronto Area's top employers for the fourth time is something really special for us, as the GTA is where it all began for Mattamy, 43 years ago," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Since Mattamy was founded, it has always been our goal to provide a work environment that is supportive, welcoming and engaging. As we've continued to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a positive work environment and supporting the wellbeing of our team members continues to be a priority. We're pleased to be recognized for the special culture we've created and continue to maintain here at Mattamy."

Now in its 16th edition, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an annual editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp evaluate employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

"Everyone at Mattamy looks at what we do as being incredibly important," says Mr. Carr. "For most people, a home is the biggest investment they'll ever make and where they will build their memories. I think the pandemic highlighted that and reminded our team how important their jobs are and how meaningful building homes is to society."

With a significant percentage of Canada's business headquarters based in the GTA, it continues to be one of the most competitive markets for retaining and hiring top talent.

"Many GTA employers are now going above and beyond our benchmarks," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "These organizations are pushing the conversation to the next level and we're seeing new benchmarks being set for the workplace benefits and policies we write about each year."

