Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay for Third Year in a Row

RIVERVIEW, Flo., May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes is proud to announce that the company has been named as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work, for the third consecutive year, as part of the Best Places to Work competition managed by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Best Places to Work aims to identify the top workplaces in Tampa Bay based on employee feedback. Nominated organizations are evaluated by their employees through an anonymous survey focusing on elements of the work environment including: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

"This recognition reflects our people's passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the kind of culture that we live every single day," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida Division. "We're all very proud of this designation, as everyone across our Division has played a role in making Mattamy a best employer."

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

