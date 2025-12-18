Mattamy Homes Helps First-time Homebuyers Navigate the Path to Homeownership

Held on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Universal Event Space in Vaughan, ON, the Expo welcomed more than 450 attendees between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event was created to build on the momentum of recently announced federal and provincial first-time homebuyer GST and HST rebate programs while giving prospective buyers practical tools, expert guidance and a clearer understanding of how homeownership can become a reality.

"We know how overwhelming the process can feel for first-time homebuyers, especially with new programs and policies still taking shape," says Jeremy Sage, General Manager of GTA Homebuilding at Mattamy Homes. "This Expo was about sharing what we know, listening and helping people feel more informed and more confident about their next steps. If we can remove some of the uncertainty and replace it with clarity and trust, that is a meaningful step forward."

The Expo featured a trade show-style format with 12 booths representing Mattamy's homebuilding and multi-storey portfolio, along with dedicated booths from the Design Studio, Customer Care and Warranty teams. Attendees were also able to connect with additional partners and vendors including RBC, CIBC, Leon's, AMJ Moving and Rogers.

Guests had access to site maps, floorplan brochures and postcards highlighting model home locations across the GTA, Simcoe and Kitchener and Guelph areas. There were QR codes at each booth linked directly to the Mattamy website, allowing attendees to book in-person or virtual appointments with sales consultants on the spot.

A central presentation was delivered to attendees and provided a step-by-step roadmap to homeownership. Topics included the proposed first-time homebuyer GST and HST rebate, financing options such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) programs and 35-year amortizations, the advantages of purchasing new construction over resale, and an overview of Mattamy's broad product types and communities.

The Expo was designed to empower first-time buyers by building trust with Mattamy's front-line teams and generate meaningful, informed conversations. It also addressed buyers who remain hesitant to move forward until royal assent is received on the proposed rebate, ensuring they are prepared when the time comes.

Attendee interest in GTA homeownership was strong, with many reviewing pricing and being guided toward communities that best aligned with their desired product type and budget. At the same time, affordability remained a primary concern, alongside widespread questions about how the rebate would be applied, when it would be paid and how it might affect mortgage qualification.

Insights gathered from the Expo will help inform future educational initiatives, including community launch events and Sales Centre learning sessions, all part of a longer-term strategy to support homebuyers from interest to purchase.

By bringing education, transparency and expert insight together under one roof, Mattamy Homes continues to play an active role in supporting first-time homebuyers as they take their first steps toward homeownership in the GTA.

For more information on Mattamy Homes' communities across the Greater Toronto Area and resources available to first-time homebuyers, visit mattamyhomes.com/ontario/gta or learn more about first-time homebuyer advantages at mattamyhomes.com/promos/first-time-home-buyer-advantage.

