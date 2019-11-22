Mattamy Homes Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the Second Consecutive Year

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. This year saw the largest number of employers to date take part in the selection process, examining the recruitment histories of 100,000 employers. From that pool, the editors invited 10,000 employers to submit detailed applications, including a comprehensive review of their operations and HR practices that compares them to others in their industry and region.

This national recognition is a validation of what Mattamy Homes employees have known for a long time: that Mattamy is a special place. The company has grown from humble beginnings – the building and sale of a single home – to become the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America. "To be recognized for the second year is a real honour and will help us to continue to attract more great talent to the organization," said Carr. "We're all very proud of this incredible success, as everyone across the organization has played a role in making Mattamy a best-in-class workplace!"

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

