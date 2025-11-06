Mattamy Homes Breaks Ground on The Laurels, Milton's Newest Master-Planned Community

MILTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes is proud to announce the groundbreaking of The Laurels, the first building in its new, visionary master-planned community in Milton, Ontario. This milestone marks the beginning of a neighbourhood that blends urban vibrancy with the comforts of suburban life, set beside Milton's Natural Heritage System.

On November 5th, a ceremonial groundbreaking event was held to mark a significant milestone in the new community. The event featured an official ceremony attended by representatives from Mattamy Homes, officials from the Town of Milton - including Mayor Gordon Krantz, Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Siltala, and Commissioner, Development Services Jill Hogan- alongside homeowners and members of the public, who were welcomed to participate in this momentous celebration.

The Laurels has been recognized as one of the GTA's most successful condominium communities, according to the Urbanation Q3 2025 Condominium Market Survey. A key feature of this development is Mattamy Homes' innovative Monthly Deposit Program (MDP), designed to make homeownership more accessible. Through fixed monthly deposits, the MDP offers a more manageable alternative to traditional large upfront payments, helping more individuals and families achieve their dreams of home ownership.

Designed for how people truly live, The Laurels offers a meticulously planned experience where connection, comfort and nature are harmonized. The initial phase of this master-planned community features a 14-storey tower delivering 216 suites and a host of amenities including a fitness centre, co-working space and indoor and outdoor social lounge with fireside BBQ facilities.

Residents will flourish beyond their four walls, located alongside greenspace, The Laurels encourages and enables a lifestyle harmonized with nature, ensuring well-being indoors and out.

Located in the heart of Milton, The Laurels offers easy access to restaurants, shops, parks, conservation areas and the upcoming Milton Education Village. Milton's dynamic blend of culture and youthful energy fosters inclusivity, innovation and limitless opportunities for growth.

Suites at The Laurels feature open concept living rooms, 9' and 10' smooth ceilings, individually controlled HVAC, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Interiors are designed for comfort, efficiency, and better living. As well, The Laurels is dedicated to sustainability, with initiatives that help residents to minimize their carbon footprint – the community is projected to achieve a 36% reduction in energy use and a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional systems, through features such as:

Geothermal heating and cooling

In-suite energy recovery ventilators and heat pumps

Smart thermostats

EV smart charging at select parking spots

Optimized design, including the use of low carbon concrete and steel

"This groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction – it's the start of a new way of living in Milton," says David Caputo, General Manager, Mattamy's Multi-Story, GTA Division. "With The Laurels, we're delivering attainable, livable, and sustainable homes that reflect the values of today's homeowners and the future of our communities."

The Laurels is located at the northwest corner of Britannia Road and Regional Road 25 in Milton, with future phases planned to expand the community.

For more information, visit: https://thelaurelscondos.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets -- Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida -- and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

