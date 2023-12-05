Mattamy Homes celebrated as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for sixth straight year

Long history of receiving highly competitive top employer award speaks to homebuilder's engrained culture and industry-leading programs

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has once again been named as one of the Top Employers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the sixth year in a row. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Chris Preston (He/Him), Director of Customer Experience, connects with his colleagues in informal gathering spaces at Mattamy Homes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Being recognized as a top employer for the sixth straight year in one of Canada's most competitive hiring markets is a big deal for us, as the GTA is where it all began for Mattamy 45 years ago," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Since Mattamy was founded, it has always been our goal to create a culture of caring that engages and inspires our team members to be their best selves. We're pleased to be recognized for the employee experience we've created together and strive to continuously enhance it with ongoing input from our team members."

Now in its 18th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, part of Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s Top 100 Employers project, is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional employee-first programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

According to Mediacorp Canada, employees are placing far greater emphasis on how their time is used since the pandemic. Employers in the Greater Toronto Area being among the first to make remarkable strides towards improving the quality time their employees have available.

"The culture at Mattamy is created by the team, not by leadership," says Carr. "And so we're very open to listening to what they're saying. We create a lot of opportunities for them to tell us how they're feeling about things. We do a lot of very intentional survey work and also a lot of just anecdotal listening. There's no doubt in my mind that a strong culture and top talent are the biggest competitive advantages any company can have."

With a significant percentage of Canada's business headquarters based in the Toronto area, it continues to be one of the most competitive markets for retaining and hiring top talent.

