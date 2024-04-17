Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024 and posted LTM financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 45.8% to $1.50B from $1.03B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 42.5% to 2,034 from 1,427 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 4.4% to 2,004 homes from 1,920 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 6.5% to 5,956 units from 6,371 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 29, 2024 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 27.3% to $6.45B from $5.06B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed increased 15.5% to 8,709 from 7,537 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 53.5% to 8,294 homes from 5,404 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on April 23, 2024, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps over 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Darryl Dawe, 416-637-0794, [email protected]