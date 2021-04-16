Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2021 and posted LTM financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 19.2% to $0.88B from $1.09B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed decreased 23.1% to 1,666 from 2,167 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 15.6% to 1,946 homes from 2,305 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 6.1% to 7,738 units from 7,295 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 28, 2021 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 2.7% to $4.14B from $4.25B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed decreased 3.6% to 7,826 from 8,122 in the prior year

Net sales orders increased 4.7% to 8,229 homes from 7,857 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on April 21, 2021, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Dial in Numbers for the live Call are:

Local / International: +1 (647) 427-3415

North American Toll-Free: 1-888-241-0551

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Darryl Dawe, 416-637-0794, [email protected]

