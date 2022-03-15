Matrox Imaging division to be acquired by Zebra Technologies

Shared focus on innovation, in combination with Zebra's global footprint, expected to accelerate Matrox Imaging's long-term strategy

Matrox Video to continue pursuit of growth plan under current ownership

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Matrox® is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), pursuant to which Zebra intends to acquire the Matrox Imaging division (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.).

The Matrox Video division (Matrox Graphics Inc.) is not part of the transaction and will remain under the ownership of Matrox President and Co-Founder Lorne Trottier, as it continues to pursue its successful growth path through ongoing innovation and development of its award-winning video technology products. The head offices of the Matrox Video division and the Matrox Imaging division will remain in Montreal.

"The combination of Matrox Imaging's technical expertise with the global footprint of Zebra Technologies will present an opportunity for Matrox Imaging to accelerate its long-term strategic plan," stated Mr. Trottier. "With its complementary machine vision and fixed industrial scanning portfolio, Zebra Technologies will be an excellent home for Matrox Imaging."

"At the same time, this transaction will enable us to continue to invest heavily in Matrox Video's successful growth path, its award-winning products and its ongoing process of innovation. We are fully committed to the future of Matrox Video," said Mr. Trottier.

A global leader in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), Zebra Technologies is an enterprise solutions company that provides technology used to sense, analyze, and act in real time. Zebra empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized.

"Matrox Imaging brings deep expertise that will strengthen our recently established Machine Vision Business Unit and help Zebra further differentiate our growing portfolio of machine vision solutions," said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. "I have observed the talented team at Matrox Imaging firsthand. Joining forces with them through this investment will be a win-win proposition to propel our machine vision solutions to the next level."

Added Mr. Trottier, "Zebra shares our focus on innovation and investing in employee development. This bodes well for the future of Matrox Imaging and our team members who will be transitioning to Zebra."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

About Matrox

Founded in 1976, Matrox is a worldwide leader in imaging and video technologies.

Matrox has pioneered a number of innovative hardware and software solutions for an array of high-tech industries. Today, Matrox continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, working closely with its global stakeholders to solve specific real-world issues.

Matrox is a privately held company based in Montreal, Canada, with offices worldwide. For more information, visit the website of Matrox.

About Matrox Imaging

Matrox Imaging is an established and trusted supplier to top OEMs and integrators involved in machine vision, image analysis, and medical imaging industries. The components consist of smart cameras, 3D sensors, vision controllers, I/O cards, and frame grabbers, all designed to provide optimum price-performance within a common software environment.

A global player in the imaging market, Matrox Imaging has employees in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, along with sales representatives in more than 25 countries worldwide. Our proven track-record assures customers that we will meet their needs for performance, value, and service—now and in the future. For more information, visit the website of Matrox Imaging.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. For more information, visit the website of Matrox Video.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of over 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers. For more information, visit the website of Zebra.



Matrox and Matrox product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. and/or Matrox Graphics Inc. in Canada and/or other countries. All other company and product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of their respective owners.

