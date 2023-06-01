Mastermind Toys Wins Two Best New Product Awards

Canada's Authority on Play Has a Lot to Celebrate as it Marks 39 Years

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Fresh off the heels of celebrating its 39th birthday, Mastermind Toys is kicking off the summer season at the top of its game with two wins at the 30th annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards, a second consecutive year of recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and the release of its latest Play Guide, focused on birthdays, baby play and backyard fun.

"Since our doors first opened as Mastermind Educational in 1984, we've been growing to be the nation's largest specialty retailer serving Canadian families by helping kids and kids-at-heart celebrate the milestone moments in their lives through play," said Frank Zita, President and Chief Merchant of Mastermind Toys. "Almost four decades later, we are doubling down on what makes us special—our curation, customer experiences and community partnerships—and we're thrilled to be recognized by the industry as a leader in our category while we continue to support kids and kids-at-heart across the country."

At the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards, which recognizes the best new private label innovations across the country, the Retail Council of Canada announced the Mastermind Toys DIY Fort Construction Set as the winner in the General Merchandise category and the Mastermind Toys Baby Stacking Wave Puzzle as the winner in the Baby Care category. Both the DIY Fort Construction Set and the Stacking Wave Puzzle are featured in Mastermind Toys' Summer Play Guide and have proven to be customer favourites too.

The DIY Fort Construction Set was uniquely designed by Mastermind Toys Play Experts to feature angled connector balls, which helps guide the direction of the rods and allows kids to build a variety of fort shapes while preventing the balls from rolling away mid-construction. The Stacking Wave Puzzle won for its innovative take on popular wooden rainbow toys. Specifically designed for little hands and growing minds, the double wave of this puzzle allows for more challenging stacking, creates a greater opportunity for little ones to learn about balance and encourages creativity across multiple play patterns.

Mastermind Toys was also recognized as a finalist at the Excellence in Retailing Awards this week in the Philanthropic Leadership category for its Play to Give community impact program. Play to Give is a national, multi-partner investment that aims to remove the barriers kids face so that they can experience the benefits of play. As part of this program, the retailer is currently partnered with Right To Play for the spring/summer season and has raised more than $20,000.00 to go towards helping Indigenous youth develop important life skills through play-based learning.

In collaboration with Right To Play, Mastermind Toys is unveiling new land acknowledgements in each of its 68 stores this month in support of the education pillar as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action.

Mastermind Toys' Summer Play Guide, including the Grand Prix winners, can be shopped online at www.mastermindtoys.com.

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 39-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help with the development of a child's mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

