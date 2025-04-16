Stéphane Tétrault Joins Mastermind Toys as an Investor and Partner

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastermind Toys, Canada's leading specialty toy and children's lifestyle retailer, today announced that Stéphane Tétrault has made an equity investment in the company. This private transaction establishes Mr. Tétrault as a partner alongside co-owners Joe Mimran and Frank Rocchetti.

Mr. Tétrault, a French-Canadian entrepreneur, is the founder of Imports Dragon and co-owner of McFarlane Toys, bringing deep expertise in licensing, manufacturing, and toy innovation. With over 25 years in the toy industry, he has built Imports Dragon into one of Canada's fastest-growing toy companies (importsdragon.com) and helped propel McFarlane Toys to new heights as part of its ownership team (mcfarlane.com). His extensive experience developing licensed products and innovative toys will support Mastermind Toys' growth strategy and curated assortment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stéphane as a partner in Mastermind Toys," said Joe Mimran, co-owner of Mastermind Toys. "His proven track record in toy innovation and licensing complements our vision for Mastermind. As we evolve our assortment and expand into new categories, Stéphane's expertise will help us bring even more exciting products to families across Canada, while maintaining our commitment to design and quality."

Mastermind Toys has been expanding its offerings beyond traditional toys. The company recently acquired Coco Village, a Quebec-based, French-Canadian design-led brand offering a beautiful assortment of modern toys, furniture, and décor for children. Coco Village operates its own direct-to-consumer business, is expanding through new wholesale relationships, and its products are now available through Mastermind's network of stores. In addition to Coco Village, Mastermind has introduced baby and toddler apparel lines such as Rise Little Earthling and an exclusive Ms. Rachel collection, reflecting the retailer's growth into a broader children's lifestyle brand. These initiatives, along with Mr. Tétrault's partnership, reinforce Mastermind's dynamic, forward-looking approach to retail and its positioning as a hub for curated, discovery-based play experiences.

"Mastermind Toys is a dynamic, forward-looking company committed to bringing discerning parents the very best in toys, books, and children's lifestyle brands that support development through play," said Stéphane Tétrault. "I share that commitment and I'm excited to contribute my experience in licensing and product innovation. Together, we will build on Mastermind's 40-year heritage of play-based learning and drive its next phase of growth as Canada's premier specialty toy retailer."

About Mastermind Toys

Mastermind Toys is Canada's leading specialty toy and children's lifestyle retailer. For over four decades, Mastermind Toys has been curating the best in toys, games, books, and children's products that encourage learning through play. With stores coast-to-coast and an online store (mastermindtoys.com), Mastermind Toys inspires generations of lifelong learners through its thoughtful assortment, solidifying its reputation as Canada's Authority on Play.

SOURCE Mastermind Toys

