Mastermind Toys Unveils its 2021 Holiday Play Guide

"We are excited to reveal this year's Holiday Play Guide, as the holidays have always been an extra wonder-filled time for us. We love being a place of discovery that brings generations together, especially at this time of year," said Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys.

Mastermind Toys has spent the last year meticulously curating a unique assortment of gifts that "wow", including building sets, outdoor toys, remote-control vehicles, arts and crafts, dolls, tech and more in anticipation of Canadians planning for an extra-special holiday season. In fact, Mastermind Toys' advent calendar sales support this eagerness to celebrate the holidays as sales are four times more than what they were in 2020 and 2019, to date.

Play Experts in stores are ready to help parents, grandparents and gift givers select the perfect gift for any age or interest, complete with gift wrapping in Mastermind Toys' signature holiday designs. Some of this year's favourite holiday picks include the new BRIO Smart Tech Sound Action Tunnel Deluxe Set, Story Time Chess: The Game and Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron.

Kids and kids-at-heart are sure to love Mastermind Toys' exclusives, affectionately titled, "Woo-hoo Picks", including: the Speedster Pedal Go Kart, the Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set, and the Snap Circuits Discover Coding. More exclusives include: LEGO Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, the newest edition Fashion Angels Ultimate D.I.Y. Craft Box, and the Winter Super Activity Set. In addition to the gifts that will "wow" under the tree, Mastermind Toys will get shoppers ready for the holidays right down to the stocking stuffers—from holiday-themed fidgets and My Squishy Little Dumplings to the Akedo Series 1 Versus Packs.

This year is also the first holiday season for Mastermind Toys Baby, with its enhanced offering of toys and books that are hand-picked to support a baby's development of five key learning skills. The Holiday Play Guide features the largest baby section in the company's history, perfect for celebrating every milestone and baby's first holidays.

"Canadians have shown tremendous creativity in finding ways to enjoy togetherness, even while we've been apart. At the heart of these connections are the memories we have come to cherish," continued Sarah Jordan. "For this year's Holiday Play Guide, we are celebrating the time spent with loved ones that is more important now than ever and wishing families more little moments together that can create the biggest wonder of all."

The 2021 Holiday Play Guide is now available at mastermindtoys.com and on the Flipp app. Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online or curbside pick-up.

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 69 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 37-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators, and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body, and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

