Mastermind Toys Reveals 2023 Holiday Play Guide with Top Gifts of the Season

"Our customers seek out advice and recommendations from our Play Experts when looking for that perfect gift for kids and kids-at-heart—the one that will light up their eyes and keep them playing even after the holiday decorations are gone," said Frank Zita, President & Chief Merchant at Mastermind Toys. "Since 1984, we have built lasting partnerships to bring innovative toys to our shelves. Today, we continue to scour the globe seeking out rare finds and new releases that get our Play Expert stamp of approval for the always-anticipated holiday collection."

Mastermind Toys' Play Experts are predicting more than one toy will capture the top spot on kids' wish lists this year; the Holiday Play Guide is loaded with the most anticipated toys of the season, noteworthy exclusives and the latest releases from the Made by Mastermind Toys collection. The retailer's namesake brand is continuing to expand its assortment, with larger-than-life plush, wooden games reimagined and a deluxe edition of the award-winning DIY Fort Set.

The holidays are also when Mastermind Toys launches its largest fundraising campaign of the year, in partnership with Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF). Mastermind Toys stores will raise funds for CCHF until December 24th, in addition to donating a portion of proceeds year-round from all of Mastermind Toys Play to Give plush sold online or in stores. All donations stay local, going to the donor's local children's hospital foundation.

"Play is an important part of our children's hospitals," notes Adam Starkman, President & CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Children in hospital can experience stress, uncertainty and potentially traumatic events. Play is one way the incredible staff in our children's hospitals help kids cope with these experiences. Through this national partnership, Mastermind Toys is helping to ensure children's hospitals across Canada have the resources they need to care for the physical, mental, emotional and social needs of children."

The 2023 Holiday Play Guide is available online now and arriving in mailboxes across Canada starting on October 17, 2023. To celebrate the season, customers can visit Mastermind Toys online or in-store for buzzworthy discounts, free events and expert gift wrapping on even the most uniquely shaped toys.

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 66 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled online shop. It has a proud 39-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help children's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF) is a collective of 13 children's hospital foundations from across Canada who are dedicated to raising funds and improving healthcare for children. Established in 2017, CCHF works with corporate partners to launch fundraising initiatives and runs signature programs to raise funds across multiple channels. Visit our website to learn more: www.childrenshospitals.ca.

SOURCE Mastermind Toys

For further information: Jessica Shaheen, Mastermind Toys, [email protected]