Mastermind Toys Releases its Annual Spring Play Guide as Outdoor Category Continues to Soar

The annual Spring Play Guide is the retailer's largest collection release of the year, outside of its coveted Holiday Play Guide. This is in response to outdoor being the largest toy category—making up almost 20% of the industry—with 45% growth in the outdoor category since 2019, reported by the NPD Group. Mastermind Toys experienced this growth first-hand with its outdoor sales up double digits since the start of the pandemic.

"Our Spring Play Guide is a call-to-action to play outside the box and reflects the rise of outdoor play, gatherings and rediscovery throughout the pandemic," said Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "As parents and families have sought out technology alternatives after months of virtual learning, they've spent more time at parks and transformed their homes and spaces to accommodate drive-by birthday parties or backyard recess. Outdoor play has been an engaging way to keep kids entertained while sparking imagination, learning and wonder."

The Spring Play Guide features scooters and ride-ons, adventure and gardening toys, driveaway and rainy day activities and much more! Families can explore the largest assortment of Slackers obstacle course kits in the world, including the Ninjaline™ Intro Kit with 7 Hanging Obstacles and Build A Branch™, as well as the largest selections of Globber scooters and Buzzy Seeds gardening kits in Canada, including the Primo Scooter and My First Garden Windowsill Grow Kit.

"Mastermind Toys is known for its curation of toys, books, puzzles and games that families trust to support their child's development. As part of our curation, we're excited to be growing our list of exclusives—that we call our Woo-hoo Picks—by developing a more robust private label offering that reinforces our position as Canada's Authority on Play," said Sarah Lowry, Head of Private Brand at Mastermind Toys, who has over 18 years of experience in retail focusing on design and product development. "We pride ourselves on being customer-obsessed Play Experts and by developing our own in-house toy designs, like our iconic Neon Rainbow Playground Balls and Kid-tastic 18" Umbrellas, we're able to bring more wonder and excitement to our assortment."

Mastermind Toys is also once again partnering with Right To Play, a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children and youth using the power of play. Between March 24 and April 3, the retailer will donate a portion of the proceeds of every Mega Mesh Ball, available exclusively at Mastermind Toys, to Right To Play—supporting initiatives that promote the healthy development of Indigenous youth in communities across Canada.

"We look for community partners who believe in our mission to harness the power of play to empower kids to overcome adversity and Mastermind Toys is a perfect fit," said Corinne Frenzel, Senior Development Manager at Right To Play. "Together, we understand the impact that play can have in teaching kids important life skills that will benefit them for years to come."

To further promote a healthy and active lifestyle, Mastermind Toys is the national sponsor of The Spartan Race for Kids, an obstacle course experience that provides a safe and fun way for kids to challenge themselves through a variety of outdoor play activities.

Customers can discover the Spring Play Guide digitally on the Mastermind Toys website and on the Flipp app and enjoy promotions on key outdoor brands. Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online or by curbside pick-up.

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

