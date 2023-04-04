Mastermind Toys Plays Big in Private Brand With "Bestsellers" in Spring Play Guide

"We are designing innovative toys, games and plush for our Mastermind Toys collection, many of which Canadians can explore in our Spring Play Guide, with hundreds more on the way in 2023," said Sarah Lowry, VP of Brand at Mastermind Toys. "We've also been refreshing Mastermind Toys' bestsellers like our plush Hoodie Houndz, which we know are fun to collect, but also benefit kids by supporting their social and emotional development."

Mastermind Toys' private brand has experienced over 30 per cent growth year-to-date, while the toy industry year-to-date February has experienced a 3 per cent decline, according to Circana. From the hundreds featured in the Spring Play Guide (launched last week), eight out of the top 10 customer favourites by volume are private brand, including the Dough Balls and Rainbow Moon Ball as new impulse picks that are great for loot bags, Easter baskets and other Spring gifting occasions.

Private brand toys have also become a staple in Mastermind Toys' community impact program, Play to Give. As part of the Spring Play Guide campaign, now until May 10, a portion of the proceeds from all purchases of Mastermind Toys' Rainbow Playground Balls will go towards Right To Play, a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play.

"Our Rainbow Playground Balls are one of our customer favourites—they're more than just our iconic design that offers multi-purpose play, they also come in four sizes that target different stages of development for kids of all ages," said Jessica Shaheen, Head of Corporate Brand. "We're proud to once again partner with Right To Play for our Spring Play Guide to support youth in Indigenous communities across Canada through programs founded in play-based learning."

Canadians can step into spring with the Mastermind Toys Spring Play Guide, available digitally on mastermindtoys.com and on the Flipp app. Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online or by curbside pick-up.

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help with the development of a child's mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

About Mastermind Toys Private Brand:

Mastermind Toys is the namesake collection of toys, games and activities that are designed in-house by Mastermind Toys Play Experts. Mastermind Toys' private brand is a culmination of almost four decades as Canada's Authority on Play, with experience in understanding how play patterns support child development at every age and stage. This expertise is used to develop an assortment of high play value, high quality toys that spark imagination, teach new skills and last for generations. Discover the collection of bestsellers at mastermindtoys.com.

