Mastermind Toys Launches Early Black "Fri-Play" Promotions

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Mastermind Toys, Canada's Authority on Play, is releasing its early Black Friday promotions today available for holiday shoppers online at mastermindtoys.com and across the 68 store locations coast-to-coast. Customers shopping at every budget can discover "wishlist winners" for babies, kids and kids-at-heart that are sure to spark wonder and imagination this holiday season. The Black Fri-Play promotions are running for over two weeks—making it the retailer's biggest sales event of the year.

"This Black Friday, customers are shopping differently than what we've experienced over the past two years and are returning to a pre-pandemic holiday purchase pattern," said Frank Zita, VP of Merchandising & Curation at Mastermind Toys. "Following this pattern, Black Friday is being designated as the official kick-off to holiday shopping at a time when Canadians are being cost-conscious and budget-hunting. We're introducing exciting deals as part of Mastermind Toys' extended Black Friday promotions to offer some of our best toys, books and games—picked by our Play Experts to be the winners on kids' wishlists—available at every price point."

Mastermind Toys will unveil new deals every Thursday leading up to Black Friday on November 25, 2022. Today is the first day of reveals, which includes the following promotions:

Wishlist Winners Deals Promotion Dates BARBIE Dreamhouse Doll House $60 off November 10 - 16 Select BARBIE dolls and dollhouses 30% off KLUTZ books 25% off BRIGHT STRIPES

iHeartArt/Sparkle/Let's Craft 20% off FISHER-PRICE BABY 25% off RAZOR scooters 40% off Select Remote Control 25% off Select HEXBUG remote control 25% off ROBO ALIVE remote control 25% off POLLY POCKET 30% off MATTEL Jurassic World 30% off Select PAW PATROL 25% off

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

