Mastermind Toys Features 1,000+ Holiday Hits in Black "Fri-Play" Promotions

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Mastermind Toys, Canada's Authority on Play, has revealed its anticipated Black "Fri-Play" promotions today on more than 1,000 toys, books, puzzles and games, available online and by curbside pick-up at mastermindtoys.com and across its 68 store locations coast-to-coast. Canadians waiting for Black Friday deals to kick-off their holiday shopping can discover discounts on favourites from the retailer's Holiday Play Guide and on year-round best-selling brands like LEGO, Magic Mixies and GraviTrax for every kid and kid-at-heart on their list.

"This holiday season in particular, we know it's important to many families that they're choosing gifts that offer high play value at a good price," said Frank Zita, VP of Merchandising and Curation at Mastermind Toys. "We've extended our Black Friday promotions to be longer than ever, and included a broader assortment of toys, books, puzzles and games, so that our customers can take full advantage of the biggest shopping moment in the year as they get ready for the comeback of holiday celebrations."

Available today until November 30, 2022, customers can shop Mastermind Toys' Black Friday promotions, which include:

Featured Promotions Deals Select LEGO Up to 30% off MAGIC MIXIES 25% off MASTERMIND TOYS Arts and Crafts Table with Storage, 3 Piece Set $80 off MASTERMIND TOYS 4-in-1 Games Table 36" $70 off GRAVITRAX Vertical Starter Set and Starter Set 40% off OSMO 30% off MASTERMIND TOYS Winter Ride-Ons $10 off PLAY-DOH Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset 30% off VALOR Kick Scooter 25% off Baby and Toddler Books 20% off GLITTER GIRLS 20% off Select MASTERMIND TOYS Indoor/Outdoor Games Up to 20% off MASTERMIND TOYS BABY Bouncing Caterpillar and Unicorn $10 off MASTERMIND TOYS Sink and Accessories Set (in-store only) Special Price: $49.99

Following Black Friday weekend, Mastermind Toys is officially beginning its holiday charitable initiatives through its Play to Give programs. Starting on Giving Tuesday (November 29), the retailer will run a two-week in-store fundraiser, with all donations going to select Toy Mountain campaigns across Canada. Every store is also running a gift card and toy donation drive in support of a local organization in its community all holiday season, and Mastermind Toys recently introduced its Play to Give Bear and Moose, in partnership with Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. Whenever a bear or moose is bought, a portion of the proceeds goes to the purchaser's local children's hospital foundation. The adorable collection makes for great gifts for the holidays while supporting children's health in local communities across the country.

"This time of year shines a spotlight on toys and books, but we know not every kid in Canada has the same opportunities to experience the benefits of play—which we believe is a critical part of development," said Jessica Shaheen, Head of Corporate Brand at Mastermind Toys. "We're launching our most fulsome holiday giving campaign through Mastermind Toys' Play to Give programs so we can reach more families as they enjoy the wonder of the season."

Find the full line-up of Mastermind Toys' Black Fri-Play deals in-store, online at mastermindtoys.com or on Flipp .

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

