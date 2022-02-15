Mastermind Toys Doubles its Baby Category Market Share and Launches First Baby Play Guide

Since officially launching its first ever sub-brand in 2021, Mastermind Toys Baby has doubled its market share in the baby category. The retailer increased its existing baby assortment by 30 per cent in 2021, and with the launch of the Baby Play Guide today, is again increasing its offering by 20 per cent.

"In a sea of searches, especially when shopping for the nursery and baby's first library, customers are craving curation—and that's exactly what Mastermind Toys does best and what families can expect to see in our Baby Play Guide," said Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "When we launched Mastermind Toys Baby last year, we saw an opportunity to be the number one choice of parents, grandparents and educators for baby play and development. We're excited to be a resource for families to help their little ones reach new milestones with toys and books that help babies learn, play and grow."

The Baby Play Guide uses iconography to help shoppers understand which of the five key development skills each toy and book builds on: fine motor skills, gross motor skills, cognitive, social and emotional, as well as speech and language.

"Although many believe that babies naturally learn life skills, we know that incorporating play in your baby's every day can actually help foster key abilities for growth," said Amy Jazvac, Head of Category Management at Mastermind Toys. "The Baby Play Guide highlights great toys and books that not only keep little ones engaged, but also help foster the five key development skills."

The Baby Play Guide features new brands like Infantino, Mary Meyer, Fisher Price Preschool, and Lulujo, as well as new line-ups from Baby Einstein, Hape, Skip Hop and Vtech. Customers can also find Mastermind Toys exclusives, called "Woo-hoo Picks," like the Jumping Dino and Unicorn, My First Musical Keys, Kirumy Friends Bowling Set and Kirumy Friends Activity Playmat, all from Owl Toys. The Baby Play Guide includes the top 10 book recommendations from Mastermind Toys' Play Experts to grow your baby's first library or inspire the perfect gift for a baby shower.

To celebrate the launch of the Baby Play Guide in stores, customers who are Perks Members can take advantage of the "Baby Day" deals alongside other exclusive discounts throughout the year. Baby Day is on the third Tuesday of every month and includes the following promotions: 25% off 1 baby/toddler item and 10% off baby/toddler books in store, as well as 25% off Mastermind Toys baby/toddler exclusives in store or online. In stores, there will be toy demonstrations of key items from the new baby assortment and complimentary baby-themed wrapping paper.

Further highlighting its commitment to this category, Mastermind Toys is excited to announce that it will be the Official Baby Play Expert of baby shows coast-to-coast, including The Baby Show in Toronto and Vancouver and the Calgary Baby & Tot Show. Mastermind Toys feels that as parents learn the fundamentals of parenting, the important role of play in child development must be included.

The 2022 Baby Play Guide is now available digitally on the Mastermind Toys website and on the Flipp app. Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online or curbside pick-up.

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators, and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body, and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

