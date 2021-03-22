Mastermind Toys, Canada's Authority on Play, Unveils its first ever Spring Play Guide

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mastermind Toys, Canada's largest specialty toy and children's book retailer is excited to announce their biggest lineup of spring must-have products in its 37 year history. The 2021 Spring Play Guide titled "A Fresh Start," is Mastermind Toys' first curated collection of this size outside of their highly coveted annual Holiday Gift Guide and is sure to inspire endless hours of outdoor discovery for Canadian kids, families and kids-at-heart.

Mastermind Toys Spring Play Guide Cover (CNW Group/Mastermind Toys)

"The changing of seasons brings excitement and hope—longer days, warmer weather, and new beginnings. At Mastermind Toys, we deeply believe that play is kids' work, and after a winter of remote learning and virtual play dates, outdoor exploration is more important than ever for Canadian kids, parents, grandparents and educators." said Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "As Canada's Authority on Play, we know that with a little imagination, sidewalk chalk can turn a driveway into an artistic masterpiece, a scooter can ignite a sense of freedom, and swings can make a kid feel like they can fly. We are thrilled to offer a world-class selection of outdoor accessories for families looking to play away every moment of the season."

The Spring Play Guide will feature an expertly curated line-up for family time in the fresh air, driveway adventures, and park play. Families can test their sense of adventure with suspended obstacle courses, innovative swing designs, and new takes on climbing ropes; little explorers can build their bug collections by day, and view the stars by night; and blooming gardeners will find all the tools needed for their first flower garden.

Exclusively available at Mastermind Toys are the ever-popular Kid-tastic Umbrellas, the puddle-ready Splash Speedster Land & Water R/C Stunt Car, and the iconic neon rainbow playground ball. More Mastermind Toys favourites include the Slackers Ninjalines and swings, The Creativity for Kids Terrarium, and the Celestron Telescope.

Mastermind Toys is also excited to be partnering with Right To Play in the Spring Play Guide to help more Canadian youth experience the power of play. Right To Play partners with Indigenous communities from coast-to-coast to offer play-based programs that promote health life skills development in youth through its Promoting Life-Skills In Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) Program. In response to COVID-19, Right To Play's Community Mentors are creating and distributing "PLAY Packs" to families to keep learning and engaging remotely in homes.

Mastermind Toys is supporting this project by allowing customers to add a $5 donation to their order from the Spring Play Guide. For every $5 a customer donates, Mastermind Toys will provide the remaining $10 cost of a PLAY Pack up to a total of $15,000.

The Spring Play Guide is available now at mastermindtoys.com and on the Flipp app. Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online, or curbside pick-up.

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys began in 1984 as a 300-square-foot shop in Toronto that sold educational software for home computers. Since then it has grown into Canada's Authority on Play: the nation's biggest specialty toy and children's book retailer with 69 locations coast-to-coast and online. It is known for its world-class curation of toys, games, puzzles and books, along with its signature wrapping paper. In 2020 Mastermind Toys was named the Most Innovative Retailer Globally at the Toy & Game International Excellence Awards.



About Right To Play:

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise. They work with children in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, to resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, to prevent disease and to heal from war and abuse.

SOURCE Mastermind Toys

For further information: Kimia Moslemi, Swerve, [email protected], (416) 592 5628 x 134