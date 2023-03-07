Mastercard renews partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst for Emerging Leaders program that supports women leaders in cybersecurity

BRAMPTON, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mastercard Canada and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University are proud to announce their continued partnership in delivering the Catalyst's Mastercard Emerging Leaders Cyber Initiative (ELCI): a unique leadership program for women and non-binary leaders who seek to advance into executive-level positions in cybersecurity or related fields.

Women are seriously underrepresented in the cybersecurity sector in Canada , particularly in leadership positions. Mastercard's continued investment in this program enables the Catalyst to empower women and non-binary individuals to take on cyber leadership roles and shape the future of the Canadian cyber ecosystem.

"Our inaugural ELCI cohort of 30 diverse women leaders is getting ready to graduate in April. The program has been a huge success in broadening their perspective and understanding ways to deploy cyber knowledge into all facets of the organization. Cybersecurity isn't just for the tech team," says Trish Dyl, Director of Corporate Training & Cyber Range and the ELCI program. "We are most grateful to Mastercard for their renewed support as we get ready to open applications for the next cohort of future women and non-binary cyber leaders."

Launched in October 2022, ELCI brings together established women and non-binary individuals in cybersecurity and adjacent roles for a seven-month program led by global cybersecurity expert, Melissa Hathaway. The program is specifically designed to provide participants with opportunities for enhancing their cyber leadership skills while also giving them access to a supportive, high-impact professional network. Details about the application process for the next cohort are forthcoming.

"Mastercard is delighted to continue supporting this highly-engaging leadership program for women and non-binary individuals, especially as cybersecurity is a sector that struggles to attract and retain them," explains Sasha Krstic, President of Mastercard Canada. "As we acknowledge International Women's Day this week, we celebrate ELCI's role in empowering women to take a seat at the cyber leadership table."

"This investment by Mastercard will enhance the important work the Catalyst is doing to support the growth of women and non-binary individuals in cybersecurity," says Janice Fukakusa, Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University. "These kinds of programs are exactly what's needed to even the playing field in cybersecurity."

For more details about the program, visit cybersecurecatalyst.ca/elci

