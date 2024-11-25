Mastercard empowers small businesses with magical shopping experience

First in a new series of immersive shopping experiences supporting small businesses begins in Fort Langley, B.C. on November 30

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Mastercard invites you to step into a storybook world and celebrate the heart and soul of small businesses with an enchanting, immersive new shopping experience throughout the town of Fort Langley, B.C. Families can rediscover the joy of shopping local and embrace the warmth of a town where every store has a story.

For Mastercard, this isn't just about holiday shopping, it's about supporting communities and the small businesses that power them year-round. Small businesses play a crucial role in strengthening local economies, contributing 35.1 per cent of Canada's private sector GDP in 2020. This year in Fort Langley, Mastercard brings that mission to life: the shopping experience will boost foot traffic and sales during this critical holiday shopping season, showcasing the company's commitment to helping small businesses thrive through innovation and community support.

"When we shop local, we're not just buying a product or service, we're supporting the dreams and ambitions of small business owners," said Nishant Raina, Vice President, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Mastercard, Canada. " Our commitment extends beyond payments, to providing access to tools, resources, funding opportunities, and partnerships to help businesses thrive because when small businesses win, everyone wins."

Local businesses shine as families enjoy a festive wonderland

When families arrive in downtown Fort Langley, they will receive an original storybook created by Mastercard in support of small businesses. The book features local businesses and tells the tale of Cranberry, a sparkle sprite on a mission to bring cheer to Mr. Crumm, the town's mail carrier. As families shop at local stores, they'll uncover parts of the story, brought to life by enchanting storefront displays and in-store art installations. With every purchase made with a Mastercard at participating businesses, visitors get a free collectible puzzle piece featuring one of the town's landmarks. When all eight pieces are collected, shoppers will bring home the beautiful Fort Langley townscape.

Mastercard is also teaming up with renowned Canadian entrepreneur Jillian Harris to celebrate its commitment to small businesses and encourage people to shop local. Mastercard and Harris share a common goal of uplifting small businesses, recognizing their essential role in shaping the identity and vibrancy of communities across Canada.

"As an entrepreneur, I understand the dedication, love, and hard work it takes to build a successful business," said Harris. "I've always believed in the power of shopping local, and I'm excited to partner with Mastercard this holiday season to bring attention to the small businesses that form the heart and soul of communities like Fort Langley."

The Fort Langley experience is the first in a series of shopping experiences that will roll out across North America in 2025 and beyond.

Empowering small businesses at every stage of their journey

Mastercard is dedicated to enhancing the vitality of small businesses and their communities in Canada with innovative solutions, tools and offerings they can trust.

These include access to funding opportunities to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, digital enablement to ensure a smooth online experience and safety and security solutions like a free cybersecurity assessment tool to help small businesses stay protected today and in the future.

Understanding that mentorship and support are at the heart of small business success, the Mastercard Small Business Community provides small business owners the opportunity to learn, grow and connect with Mastercard and its partners, plus gain access to events and resources to help manage and expand their business. To learn more about how Mastercard supports small businesses, visit www.mastercard.ca/smallbusiness.

The Mastercard Fort Langley shopping experience runs from November 30 to December 15, 2024. Visitors can start their experience at Fort Langley Town Hall at 9167 Glover Rd to pick up their copy of the storybook, or at any of the participating small businesses in the downtown. Learn more at www.mastercard.ca/FortLangley.

