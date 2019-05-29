Mastercard Announced Sasha Krstic as President, Canada

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Mastercard today announced the appointment of Sasha Krstic as president for the company's Canadian operations.

In this role, Krstic will be responsible for customer relations, product development and sales as Mastercard continues to drive electronic payments innovation across Canada. Krstic began her Mastercard career in Toronto in 2004, where she served in multiple roles including sales, customer management, services and product development.

Since leaving Canada in 2016, Krstic has had several global assignments with Mastercard serving most recently as the executive vice president of Services for the Asia-Pacific market. In her previous role as country manager for the Nordic and Baltic cluster, she was responsible for developing and executing Mastercard's strategy to grow the business and deliver innovative payment experiences for consumers and merchants.

"Sasha brings a depth of payment and business experience to Canada," said Craig Vosburg, president, North America at Mastercard. "Her first-hand experience in developing payment products and new technologies will help us bring continued innovation to help our customers grow their business."

Krstic graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Arts in Native Studies and has an International Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

"I am thrilled to be returning home to lead our business and team in Canada," said Krstic. "The Canadian payment market has a track record for being a global leader in innovation, from contactless acceptance to new and innovative ways to send and receive electronic payments. I look forward to working once again with our customers in this dynamic market."

Krstic replaces Brian Lang who is leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity.

About Mastercard

