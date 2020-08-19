Mastercard and AptPay speed disbursements across multiple industries

With the integration of Mastercard Send, companies using the AptPay platform will be able to send digital payments seamlessly and securely in near real-time through bank accounts, prepaid cards or digital wallets. Businesses can also reduce cheque-related expenses and fraud, with more transparent payment information and the ability to approve, reject or reverse payments as required. In Canada, more than 70% of small and medium enterprises and nearly 60% of large corporations still use cheques to pay for business expenses. 1 Using cheques, however, comes with costly hurdles and long timelines due to numerous manual processes, such as printing, mailing, reconciling information and visiting bank branches. Payments are also cleared in batches, which can take days to settle.

"COVID-19 has amplified the need for businesses to digitize and automate their payment processes, to free cash flow and eliminate the friction caused by handling cheques," said Sue Hutchison, senior vice president of Product, Digital and New Payments at Mastercard in Canada. "With Mastercard Send, businesses and consumers can expect to receive funds directly, securely and in near real-time."

"Over the last few years, digital transformation and faster payments have been top priorities for many industries. COVID-19 has created the perfect storm, highlighting the problems caused by not having these priorities in place. AptPay's Digital Payment Hub enables companies to execute on these priorities and weather the storm," said Suganthan Vishnu Krisnarajah, CEO of AptPay. "Using our APIs, companies can easily implement Mastercard Send to process payouts where the end to end process is much faster than legacy payment types. Customers can also rely on AptPay's compliance services to ensure transactions are safe and secure, and meet the compliance needs for their industry."

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About AptPay (https://www.aptpay.ca)

AptPay was founded in 2019 and is a Canadian Fintech in the payments space. Our vision is a future where payouts can be made to customers seamlessly, without friction, safe and in real time. AptPay's Digital Payment Hub powers payment services for businesses across a network of connected financial institutions and multiple payment rails. AptPay is growing quickly and we are proud of our diversity.

1 Page 8: https://www.payments.ca/sites/default/files/report_costs_of_payments_processing_eng_final_2018.pdf

SOURCE Mastercard

For further information: Media contacts: Mastercard: Hyunjoo Kim, [email protected], 647.302.4893; Apt Pay: Tina Kalanidi, [email protected], 905.715.5186