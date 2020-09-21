Master Power Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Bespoke Data Center Power Solutions for the African Market

"The UC will be pivotal in helping data center operators improve reliability and efficiency, reduce energy costs, and achieve their sustainability goals. It helps data center operators swiftly detect the problem before it occurs, and identify the necessary skill set required to rectify it," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director. "Master Power offers a strong pedigree of data center expertise, equipping leading African organizations across multiple end-user verticals with best-of-breed modular data center products."

The sub-applications built into the UC deliver considerable value. The first one is called 'BattSure', which is a battery monitoring application designed to eliminate fire risks, downtime costs, and premature battery replacement. The other is the Triple Changeover Management (TCO), which monitors utility power supply and controls the switching of the supply from utility to generator when it detects a break in utility supply. Furthermore, it monitors the status of the standby generator and the number of re-starts and time between the re-starts. The TCO plays a vital role in optimizing the OPEX and enhancing reliability.

Master Power's comprehensive modular data center product portfolio ranges from small edge solutions in ISO containers to medium-sized prefabricated solutions. The company even has distinctive trailer-based mobile data centers aimed at disaster recovery applications. It delivers a vertical, horizontal, and orthogonal modularity in its data centers, which supports expansion in any direction, allowing clients to optimize space and scale their data centers. Another key differentiator is that Master Power has its own steel manufacturing facilities. This allows it to design the steel structure to exactly match customers' specific needs.

Significantly, Master Power builds, operates, and maintains its own data centers. It formed a sister company called 'Digital Parks Africa (DPA)' to provide data center services, particularly colocation services. DPA only offers wholesale data center space instead of renting out smaller spaces or leasing space to colocation retailers," noted Gnanajothi. "Master Power's forward-looking approach towards product development and technology innovation has placed it at the forefront of a highly competitive market and will ensure its continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

