CUSTOMERS WILL BENEFIT FROM SEAMLESS PAYMENT THROUGH TELUS HEALTH ECLAIMS

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's most popular app for on-demand Registered Massage Therapy (RMT) services has selected TELUS Health to enable seamless payment integration via the company's eClaims solution used by many of Canada's top group benefits providers and third party administrators.

By using direct digital billing, Massago clients will pay only for the portion of the service not covered by their insurance, lowering their out-of-pocket expenses and eliminating the hassle of submitting claims manually.

Massago views the collaboration with TELUS Health as a natural evolution of its concept to deliver Canada's most convenient, stress-free massage therapy service.

"Direct billing is a common request by clients, and we've worked long and hard to make this happen for them," said Massago CEO Allan Skok. "Being approved as a TELUS Health collaborator for eClaims is a huge validation of our success as a business. As we expand into new markets we have the ability to connect additional group benefit providers and third party administrators."

"We're pleased to collaborate with Massago to support their digital-first care model by sharing the strength of our eClaims network with its customers providing more versatility and adaptability so they can more conveniently access care and pay for services," said Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, Payor Solutions, TELUS Health. "With eClaims, Massago can also offer a comprehensive and inclusive approach to registered massage therapy, catering to the evolving needs of both plan members and practitioners alike."

Massago soft launched the direct billing service earlier this year and the feedback from clients and Registered Massage Therapists has been extremely positive. The company has now rolled out the service to all customers.

About Massago

Massago uses real-time technology to bring massage therapists and clients together, making it possible for Canadians in urban centres to get a massage at home or the office on short notice. Massago was launched in 2016 and now operates in over 20 cities in Ontario and Alberta, with plans to expand into Manitoba and eventually nationwide. Massago partners exclusively with RMTs and has over 750 in its network.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global health care leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventive care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied health care professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming health care and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com .

SOURCE MASSAGO

For further information: Allan Skok, [email protected]