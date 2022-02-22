TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mass Casualty Commission, the independent public inquiry created to examine the April 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia, begins its 2022 public proceedings today.

The inquiry is focused on determining what happened on April 18 and 19, 2020 when so many lives were taken, and how and why it happened. The Commission will make recommendations to help make Canadian communities safer in the future. The public proceedings are expected to continue until the end of September, with the final report to be submitted in November 2022.

The Commission is led by the Honourable J. Michael MacDonald, Leanne J. Fitch (Ret. Police Chief, M.O.M.) and Dr. Kim Stanton. The approach of the three Commissioners is one of transparency, independence, accountability, and respect.

Since its inception, the Commission has worked with those most affected individuals, families, first responders, service providers and communities, and the individuals and organizations participating in the inquiry, to shape the process, rules, and schedule. Throughout the proceedings, this collaboration will continue as the Commission will be looking to Participants to help identify gaps, and to make submissions, and recommendations.

In addition, the Commission has carried out independent investigations into what happened, gathering thousands of documents, visiting numerous sites, and speaking with over 150 witnesses, first responders and community members.

The Commission will begin with panels and presentations that prepare the public for the coming weeks of detail related to the mass casualty, including an understanding of the rural communities where the events took place, mental health considerations, and the structure of policing in Nova Scotia.

The proceedings are divided into several phases. Here is what to expect:

Phase One will begin to answer the questions about what happened on April 18 and 19 2020.

During the first days of proceedings, the Commission will focus on providing the context of events in Nova Scotia and the country that related to the mass casualty. Beginning February 28, 2022, the Commission will begin to share a series of Foundational Documents, which organize thousands of statements, video tapes, audio recordings, 911 calls and other information collected during the Commission's independent investigations.

The Commission will also thoroughly examine each of these documents to help Canadians understand how the various elements came together to result in the events of April 18 and 19. Over the course of the proceedings, where appropriate, witnesses will be called and cross-examined to provide clarity as needed.

Phase Two will begin in the spring, and include expert roundtables and discussions focused on the issues described in the inquiry's terms of reference. These evaluations will provide an additional layer of comprehension as to why the mass casualty happened.

Phase Three will take place later in the year as Commissioners focus on findings and recommendations, drawing on what was learned throughout the inquiry.

Proceedings include activities such as public hearings, community meetings and roundtables and contribute to the Commission's fact-finding, research, policy and analytical work. The Commission's proceedings will include a combination of in-person or virtual participation opportunities in line with evolving public health guidelines. The live webcast of proceedings will be available on the website.

