Mass Casualty Commission Progress Update by Webcast on September 9, 2021
Sep 09, 2021, 06:30 ET
TRURO, NS and HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioners for the Mass Casualty Commission, the Honourable J. Michael MacDonald, Leanne J. Fitch (Ret. Police Chief, M.O.M.) and Dr. Kim Stanton, will provide a progress update on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. (ATL). The update will be webcast to the Commission's website (www.masscasualtycommission.ca) as well as available on our Facebook page.
Following the Commissioners' remarks, spokespersons Emily Hill, Commission Counsel, and Barbara McLean, Investigations Director, will be available for media questions via phone-line.
For members of the media, please register by 11 a.m. on September 9, 2021, by emailing [email protected].
Background References:
Inquiry Process Overview
Participation Decision
Mandate
Order in Council: Government of Canada
Order in Council: Government of Nova Scotia
Health supports
Commission Overview
About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18–19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future. For more information, see https://masscasualtycommission.ca/.
Related Links
https://masscasualtycommission.ca/
SOURCE Mass Casualty Commission
For further information: Mass Casualty Commission, [email protected]
Share this article