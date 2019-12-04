Maryann Turcke to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced that Maryann Turcke will be appointed to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2020.

Ms. Turcke is Chief Operating Officer of the National Football League (NFL), overseeing all facets of the operation, including: marketing, technology, social and digital media assets, brand, global events and corporate functions, which encompasses human resources, and public and government affairs. Before joining the NFL in 2017 as President, NFL Network, Ms. Turcke held progressively senior leadership roles over 12 years at Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE), most recently as President, Bell Media. Previous to this, Ms. Turcke served as Group President, Media Sales, Local TV and Radio, leveraging Bell Media's properties and brands across all platforms to support its standing in the competitive advertising marketplace. Under her leadership, Bell Media built on its position as Canada's top multimedia company with innovations in TV and on-demand content, as well as continued investment in primetime programs and coverage of live events, news, and sports on TV, radio and digital platforms.

Recognized for her breadth of leadership across industries, Ms. Turcke was named one of Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports in 2018 and was inducted to the Women's Executive Network Hall of Fame. She was also recognized as one of Toronto Life's 50 Most Influential People of 2016, and was named 2015 Woman of the Year by Women in Communications and Technology.

Ms. Turcke holds Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees from Queen's University, as well as a Master of Engineering from the University of Toronto. She is an active community member of Queen's University, serving as chair of its Smith School of Business Advisory Board and in contributing to the leadership of the capital campaign for its Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

