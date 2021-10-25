Mary Federau Named to the Women's Executive Network 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 List

"When I look at this year's winners, I see a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for ourselves and those around them," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate, we can inspire more of the same in generations to come."

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. The awards are presented to remarkable women in 13 categories. Ms. Federau was selected as a 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Award Winner in the CIBC Executive Leaders category, in recognition of the example she sets in being a great leader as well as building confidence and championing others.

"I'm so honoured, and humbled, to be named as one of the 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners. I've been fortunate to have been inspired by many mentors and colleagues over the course of my career, and I'm delighted to be named to a list of such amazing, powerful women who are all committed to opening doors for future generations of women," says Ms. Federau. "I want to thank the Women's Executive Network for recognizing me, and for and for working to advance all women in our community."

Past award winners include some of Canada's most iconic women: The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Dr. Shawna Pandya, scientist-astronaut candidate; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

Ms. Federau is the Executive Vice President, Mattamy Asset Management, playing an integral role in the organization's strategies for growth, investment and operations. She was appointed to this role in 2018 after serving for eight years as Chief HR Officer for Mattamy Homes. Ms. Federau is also Chair of the Peter Gilgan Foundation, which has donated more than $300 million to worthy causes. She holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and obtained the Chartered Director designation. Ms Federau serves on several not for profit boards, including SickKids Foundation.

WXN's Top 100 Awards Program includes a virtual two-day Leadership Summit and Gala on November 24 and 25. For more information on WXN and the Top 100 Awards please see https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards.

About Mattamy Asset Management, Inc.

Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on building a diversified portfolio of investments across geographies, asset classes and the spectrum of risk and return. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America. Mattamy Asset Management is committed to achieving the best-possible long-term risk-adjusted returns for its clients and functioning as a socially responsible corporate citizen.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

