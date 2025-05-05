Mattamy Asset Management Appoints New Board Chair

Kathleen Taylor named Chair of the Board of the parent company of one of North America's largest privately owned homebuilders

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Asset Management, a diversified asset management firm and parent company of Mattamy Homes, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Taylor as Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Taylor is an experienced executive, corporate director and board chair for companies in both the public and private sectors, with deep experience in international business, corporate strategy, customer experience, risk management and corporate governance. She joined Mattamy's Board in September 2022.

Kathleen Taylor has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of Mattamy Asset Management, a diversified asset management firm and parent company of Mattamy Homes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Asset Management)

"We're thrilled that we will continue to benefit from Katie's diversity of knowledge, skills and experience as Chair of our Board as we continue to evolve and grow our organization," said Peter Gilgan, Founder and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management. "Her advice on a range of strategic and business issues, alongside that of our other highly experienced directors, has been invaluable, and I look forward to this ongoing leadership and stewardship of our organization."

Ms. Taylor currently serves as Chair of Element Fleet Management and Altas Partners. She is also Vice Chair of the Adecco Group (Zurich) and a director of Air Canada. In her not-for-profit work, Ms. Taylor is the Chancellor of York University and the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital for Sick Children. Formerly she was the Chair of the Royal Bank of Canada, a director of CPP Investments and President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Ms. Taylor is a member of the C.D. Howe Institute's National Council, is Co-Chair of their Human Capital Policy Council and is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council of the Schulich School of Business.

"I'm honoured to take on the role of Chair at Mattamy Asset Management and grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow board members," said Ms. Tayor. "I look forward to working closely with leadership and the board to support our continued growth and long-term success and help shape a future driven by purpose, impact and innovation."

Privately owned Mattamy chose to establish an external Board of Directors of knowledgeable advisors in 2010 as a governance best practice. Management members of the board are: Peter Gilgan; Luke Gilgan, board member of the Peter Gilgan Foundation and Director of Programs for the Gilgan Family Office; and Larry Nicholson, Vice Chair of Mattamy Homes. In addition to Ms. Taylor, the other external members of Mattamy's Board also have significant experience and expertise:

Carol Stephenson , a highly respected CEO over a 40-year career, former Dean of the Ivey Business School at Western University as well as President and CEO of both Stentor Resource Centre and Lucent Technologies Canada, currently on the board of RBGlobal and formerly a director on the Boards of several leading companies including General Motors, Intact Financial Services, Maple Leaf Foods and Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers.





, a highly respected CEO over a 40-year career, former Dean of the Ivey Business School at as well as President and CEO of both Stentor Resource Centre and Lucent Technologies Canada, currently on the board of RBGlobal and formerly a director on the Boards of several leading companies including General Motors, Intact Financial Services, Maple Leaf Foods and Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers. David Williams , a veteran executive with 35+ years of experience in the food and drug industry, he was formerly CFO/President with Loblaw Companies, Board chair of Shoppers Drug Mart, Toronto Hydro and Jamieson Wellness and a former director of PC Financial Bank and Mitel Networks.





, a veteran executive with 35+ years of experience in the food and drug industry, he was formerly CFO/President with Loblaw Companies, Board chair of Shoppers Drug Mart, Toronto Hydro and Jamieson Wellness and a former director of PC Financial Bank and Mitel Networks. Tim Hockey , former President and CEO of TD Ameritrade, former Group Head, Canadian Banking and Wealth Management at TD Bank Group, and President and CEO of TD Canada Trust, as well as a board member of Maple Leaf Foods and currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Richard Ivey School of Business, as Vice Chair of The World, Residensea, and as Board Chair of the CivicAction Leadership Foundation.

About Mattamy Asset Management

Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on cultivating a diverse portfolio of innovative and sustainable businesses that create value and enrich the world. Its mission is to preserve and build enduring value by investing in the best people and opportunities. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America.

SOURCE Mattamy Asset Management

Brent Carey, Vice President, Communications, Mattamy Asset Management, [email protected]