Mary Ellen Carlyle Becomes the First Canadian Inducted into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Last night at an induction ceremony in New York City, Mary Ellen Carlyle, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Dome Productions, became the first Canadian inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, in recognition of her ground-breaking career in televised sports and the media industry.

Carlyle was one of 10 sports broadcasting professionals and the only woman inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame for 2019. This year's additional inductees include Steve Anderson, Bud Collins, Mike 'Doc' Emrick, Bob Fishman, Jerry Gepner, Bob Ley, Roger Penske, Doug Wilson, and Ken Woo.

"Mary Ellen is one of the most passionate and empowering behind-the-scenes people in television," said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN. "She has had the benefit of great teachers and she has become a great teacher herself, passing on her love of live production and devotion to details to the teams that are lucky enough to work with her. We are so proud of her becoming the first Canadian inducted in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame."

"Mary Ellen is a pioneer in the sports broadcasting industry and there is no one more deserving of this prestigious honour," said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. "I have had the privilege of working with her for more than 20 years and right from the beginning it was obvious that her knowledge, talent, and passion for the business would set her apart. In her role leading Dome Productions, she has guided the company through evolving broadcast technologies and positioned Dome as world leaders in sports production. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition."

Carlyle became the Senior Vice-President and General Manager at Dome Productions in 2004 and under her leadership, Dome Productions has become one of North America's largest and most-trusted production partners for live sports and event broadcasts, providing production facilities and transmission services for TSN, RDS, CTV, Sportsnet, Citytv, CBC, and many other many other broadcasters across the continent.

Dome Productions has celebrated many achievements during Carlyle's tenure, including the launch of North America's first 4K mobile production truck in 2016; the first 4K NBA game broadcast (Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic in January 2016); the first 4K awards show, THE 2016 JUNO AWARDS; more than 800 additional 4K event broadcasts; and, most recently, pioneering TV broadcasts of eSports events.

