Dome Productions to provide Host Broadcast and Media Services for G7 Summit

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Dome Productions, North America's leading provider of production services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract to provide Host Broadcast and Media services for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit, June 15-17, 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta.

"With a foundation rooted in innovation, reliability and a deep commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the international broadcast industry, we're thrilled that Dome Productions has been selected as Host Broadcaster for this internationally significant event," said Mary Ellen Carlyle, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Dome Productions.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and with operations based in Montréal, Toronto, Oakville, Ottawa, and Calgary, Dome Productions has been a key partner to many international and live event broadcasters for more than 36 years. Our strong qualifications and commitment to leading edge technical solutions, engineering expertise and customer service has earned Dome an international reputation for excellence. Dome has received worldwide acclaim for providing the highest quality production facilities and technical crew for many prestigious and technically complex workflows, many in 1080P, 4K and with HDR formats. The company has provided G7 Host Broadcast services since 1995, producing the very first High Definition pictures of the leaders of the G8 Muskoka and G20 Toronto in 2010.

Founded in 1989, Dome's unique business approach sets the company apart from the competition with its integration of primary business units, offering mobile production facilities, studio and control room facilities, end to end productions, crewing services, transmission services and Host Broadcast and Media services all under its corporate umbrella. Today, Dome is home to the largest and highest quality fleet of High Definition, 4K and IP production mobiles in Canada, including a Digital Media 4K mobile virtual studio and uplink tractors.

About Dome Productions

Dome's resume includes work with major worldwide broadcasters, leagues, production companies, government parties and other content creators, with a major emphasis on sports and entertainment. Dome Productions is North America's leading production and transmission facilities provider, jointly owned by Rogers Media and Bell Media. Dome is very unique in its business approach and sets itself apart from others with its integration of primary business units of Mobile Facilities, Production, Host Broadcaster and Media Services, Crewing and Transmission Services all under its corporate umbrella. Dome provides Host Broadcast and Domestic production, engineering and transmission services to HBS, OBS, NHL, PWHL, MLB, NBA, MLS, NLL, Amazon, for major sporting events both international and domestic. Dome currently owns and operates a fleet of eighteen HD Production trucks, including eight 1080P trucks, and five 4K trucks. Dome also owns seven B units including a purpose-built double expando that resembles a rolling IBC, three KU band uplink tractors, Wavelink, a state-of-the-art Ku production/uplink, capable of IP transmission, Remi Production contribution and backhaul, and Showcase, a Digital Media 4K virtual studio production mobile. Learn more at www.domeproductions.com.

For more information contact:

Bruce Gaum

Director, Client Solutions & Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE Dome Productions